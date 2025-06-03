Ahead of the IPL 2025 final, an RCB fan from Mysuru has pledged to distribute free holige meals at all 16 Indira Canteens in the district if RCB wins. Celebrating their entry into the final, he already began the gesture at one canteen.

Mysuru: The IPL 2025 final is set to take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, featuring Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings. As excitement builds, RCB fans across Karnataka are performing special prayers and rituals, hoping their team lifts its first-ever championship title.

Mysuru fan's sweet gesture for RCB victory

Among the most enthusiastic supporters is Basavaraj Basappa, a devoted RCB fan from Mysuru. In a heartwarming gesture, he has promised to distribute free holige (a traditional sweet flatbread) meals through Indira Canteens across Mysuru district if RCB wins the final.

Basavaraj has already begun spreading joy; after RCB qualified for the final, he distributed holige meals at the Indira Canteen near Gun House Circle in Mysuru. With unwavering faith in an RCB win, he is now preparing for a much larger celebration.

Free holige meals at 16 Indira Canteens

If RCB clinches the title on June 3, Basavaraj plans to serve free holige at all 16 Indira Canteens across Mysuru district on June 4. Indira Canteens are operated under the state government, and Basavaraj has already submitted a request to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking permission to carry out this initiative.

RCB vs. Punjab Kings: The much-anticipated final

The final showdown between RCB and Punjab Kings comes after an intense season, with both teams displaying strong performances. However, weather could play spoilsport, as heavy rainfall has been reported in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about possible interruptions.

Earlier, another passionate RCB supporter had written to the Chief Minister requesting a public holiday on June 3 if the team reached the final. These fan-driven initiatives reflect the fervent spirit and emotional connection many hold with RCB’s journey.

As Karnataka holds its breath, fans like Basavaraj Basappa continue to express their love for RCB in uniquely heartfelt ways.