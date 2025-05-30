An RCB fan has vowed to divorce her husband if the team doesn't win the IPL this year. This bold promise comes as RCB enters its fourth IPL final, having secured a spot by defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) female fan has made a bold promise if the team fails to end their 18-year IPL title drought in the ongoing season of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their berth for the final after defeating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. With a target of just 102, the RCB chased it down in just 10 overs. Phil Salt led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 56 off 27 balls. Apart from Salt, Mayank Agarwal (19) and Rajat Patidar (15*) made vital contributions to the team’s run chase.

Before the RCB batters sealed the victory, the bowlers, especially Josh Hazlewood (3/21) and Suyash Sharma (3/17) dismantled the Punjab Kings’ batting line-up, reducing them to just 101 runs as PBKS’ ultra-aggressive batting approach backfired, with Marcus Stonis (26) being the only player for the side to cross the 20-run mark.

RCB female fan’s promise

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru entered their fourth IPL final after nine years, a female made a bold promise if the team fails to lift their maiden trophy of the cash-rich T20 league. In a picture that went viral on social media, a RCB female fan can be seen holding up a poster, wherein she declared that she would divorce her husband if the team does not win the IPL trophy this year.

“Agar RCB final nahi jeeti toh, mein pati ko talak dungi,” a RCB female wrote on a poster. (If RCB doesn't win the final, I will divorce my wife.)

The picture is seemingly from Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s final league stage fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium, where Jitesh Sharma lit up the stadium with his impressive unbeaten knock of 85 off 33 balls to help RCB clinch a six-wicket victory after chasing down a 228-run target and move them to second spot on the points table.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are one of the original teams, alongside Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) and Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), to have not won an IPL title since the inaugural season of the tournament.

Can RCB finally end their IPL title drought?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the most formidable teams in the history of IPL, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in a brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season, winning eight away matches, including Qualifier 1 victory over Punjab Kings. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidat and Virat Kohli’s red-hot form with the bat, coupled with Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma leading the bowling attack, RCB appear to have all the ingredients to finally break their title jinx.

With form, momentum, and belief on their side, fans are hopeful that 2025 could be the year RCB lift their maiden IPL trophy and end their 18-year wait. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the winner of the Eliminator and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.