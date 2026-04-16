Residents of Yamanaik Tanda in Raichur have been facing a severe drinking water crisis for over a month after the borewell dried up. With no supply, villagers travel long distances for water. MLA Karemma G Nayak has ordered immediate tanker supply.

Residents of Yamanaik Tanda have been facing a severe drinking water crisis for over a month, forcing them to struggle for basic necessities. The village, which falls under the K Irabagera Gram Panchayat in Arakera taluk near Devadurga, has been left without a reliable water supply. Despite repeated complaints to officials, no concrete action has been taken, leading to growing anger and frustration among villagers.

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Groundwater Depletion Worsens Crisis

A group of residents met their MLA, Karemma G Nayak, at the Pravasi Mandir in the town on Tuesday to raise their concerns. They explained that the borewell, which was the primary source of drinking water, has gone dry due to a significant drop in groundwater levels. With no alternative arrangements, villagers are forced to travel to nearby fields and other areas to fetch water. They also alleged that despite informing the Panchayat Development Officer multiple times, no action had been taken.

MLA Directs Immediate Action

After hearing the grievances, MLA Karemma G Nayak immediately contacted the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and the Panchayat Development Officer. She directed them to arrange drinking water without delay and instructed that, as a temporary measure, water should be supplied through tankers.

Leaders Sharanappa Bale, Basanagouda Desai, Govindaraj Nayak Kottadoddi, Shalam Uddhar, and residents Shankarappa Chavhan, Krishnappanayak, Adakappa, and Dyamlanayak were present during the meeting.