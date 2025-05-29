synopsis

A Bengaluru-based dance teacher, Bharati Kannan (28), was arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl after luring her into his car under the guise of discussing dance classes. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered.

Bengaluru: A dance master was arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl after luring her into his car under the pretext of discussing dance classes. The incident came to light after the victim informed her parents, who then filed a complaint with the Kadugodi police.

The accused, identified as Bharati Kannan (28), approached the minor girl while she was walking along Kadugodi Road. He introduced himself as a dance master and offered to discuss dance classes with her. After she got into the car, Bharati locked the doors and drove to a secluded area where he sexually harassed her. He later dropped her back at the original location.

The distressed minor girl narrated the incident to her parents, who immediately filed a complaint with the Kadugodi police. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused. 

Related Articles

Auto driver arrested after minor’s stillborn baby found in Bengaluru garbage bin
Auto driver arrested after minor’s stillborn baby found in Bengaluru garbage bin
Bengaluru minors perform dangerous scooter stunt, netizens SHOCKED | Watch viral video
Bengaluru minors perform dangerous scooter stunt, netizens SHOCKED | Watch viral video

Legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation has intensified. The case has been filed under the POCSO Act, which is a non-bailable offence, and further judicial proceedings will follow.