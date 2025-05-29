A Bengaluru-based dance teacher, Bharati Kannan (28), was arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl after luring her into his car under the guise of discussing dance classes. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered.

Bengaluru: A dance master was arrested for sexually harassing a minor girl after luring her into his car under the pretext of discussing dance classes. The incident came to light after the victim informed her parents, who then filed a complaint with the Kadugodi police.

The accused, identified as Bharati Kannan (28), approached the minor girl while she was walking along Kadugodi Road. He introduced himself as a dance master and offered to discuss dance classes with her. After she got into the car, Bharati locked the doors and drove to a secluded area where he sexually harassed her. He later dropped her back at the original location.

The distressed minor girl narrated the incident to her parents, who immediately filed a complaint with the Kadugodi police. The police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

Legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation has intensified. The case has been filed under the POCSO Act, which is a non-bailable offence, and further judicial proceedings will follow.