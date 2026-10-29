Poland PM Donald Tusk shared a video from the Taj Mahal wearing a Mysore Peta gifted by Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar during his Bengaluru visit. He also highlighted 13 agreements signed between India and Poland.

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared a light-hearted video of himself outside the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, wearing a traditional Mysore Peta gifted to him by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during his recent visit to Bengaluru. In the video posted on X, Tusk is seen enjoying a biscuit and dancing playfully in front of the monument. He later shared a video message from his official aircraft, describing his India visit as a major success and highlighting 13 new agreements signed between the two countries.

Tusk visited Bengaluru on October 23 as part of his India tour from October 21 to 23. During the visit, he also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You Are Our Maharaja," DK Shivakumar Jokes

During his meeting with Tusk in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar presented the Polish Prime Minister with a traditional Mysore Peta. As he placed the royal headgear on Tusk's head, Shivakumar jokingly remarked, "Now, you are our Maharaja."

Tusk appeared to enjoy the gesture and later showcased the Mysore Peta in a video message recorded aboard his official aircraft. He also displayed a Vietnamese Non La, a traditional conical hat he received during his visit to Vietnam. Tusk described the gifts as symbols of friendship, highlighting the cultural connections he experienced during his international tour.

India-Poland Bilateral Talks Focus On Trade And Technology

During his visit to India, Tusk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral discussions covering key areas such as trade, defence and technology. The meetings underscored the two countries' commitment to strengthening their economic ties.

Both leaders set a target to double bilateral trade between India and Poland by 2030. Tusk also highlighted the 13 new agreements signed between the two countries, describing his India visit as a significant success.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda Sees Off Polish PM In Bengaluru

Tusk and his delegation concluded their Bengaluru visit on October 23 before departing for Poland on a special flight from Kempegowda International Airport.

Karnataka Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development and Parliamentary Affairs Krishna Byre Gowda was present at the airport to see off the Polish Prime Minister and his delegation. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Secretary KG Jagadeesh, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and other senior government officials also attended the farewell.