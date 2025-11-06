Over 3 lakh devotees attended the Huligemma Temple in Koppal during Gowri Hunnime 2025, braving heavy rain to have darshan. Special transport, widened roads, and a new ring road ensured smooth traffic and safer access for pilgrims.

Munirabad: Despite relentless rain for over four hours in the early morning in Huligi and surrounding areas, more than 3 lakh devotees thronged the holy Huligemma Temple on the occasion of Gowri Hunnime. Devotees braved the heavy downpour, arriving drenched yet determined, to have the darshan of Goddess Huligemma, showcasing their unwavering devotion and faith in the divine. The massive turnout reflected the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, drawing people not just from Koppal district but from neighboring states as well.

Devotees From Across States Participate

Devotees arrived from Koppal district, other parts of Karnataka, and neighboring states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. By 8 am, over 50,000 devotees had received darshan. The numbers kept increasing steadily, crossing one lakh by 11 am, two lakh by 3 pm, and exceeding three lakh by evening, marking a historic gathering at Sri Huligemma Devi’s shrine.

Special Transport Arrangements For Devotees

To ensure smooth travel, the State Road Transport Corporation arranged special bus services from Koppal, Gangavathi, and Hosapete. These services were crucial in managing the massive inflow of devotees from nearby towns and districts, making it convenient for everyone to reach the temple despite the heavy rains.

Measures Taken To Avoid Congestion

Following incidents of stampedes and overcrowding in previous Hunnime celebrations, the Koppal district administration took preventive measures this year. Around 150 illegal shops obstructing the flow of pilgrims were removed. Key roads, including Nandivritta in Huligi village, Huligi-Shivapur road, Huligi-Hitnal road, and Huligi-Hosapete road, were widened to accommodate the huge crowd. These measures ensured a safer and more organised darshan experience for devotees.

New Ring Road Eases Traffic and Parking

MLA Raghavendra Hitnal and MP Rajashekhar Hitnal oversaw the construction of a new 40-foot-wide, kilometre-long ring road around Huligi village. The road, stretching from Chennamma Circle to the riverbank near the temple, allowed four-wheeled vehicles from Hitnal, Shivapur, Koppal, Hubballi, Gangavathi, and Raichur to park behind the temple. This significantly reduced congestion on the main roads, ensuring smoother movement of both vehicles and devotees during the festival.