Unfinished CC road work near Dharwad DC office causes a bike-truck accident, injuring three. Six months on, the one-km stretch remains incomplete. Public anger grows over negligence by officials and contractors amid rising accidents.

Dharwad: The Dharwad district administration, responsible for overseeing various development projects, has been conducting progress review meetings. However, ironically, unscientific and delayed road work in front of the DC office has gone unchecked. No official has questioned the contractor about the slow progress.

Road work drags on for six months in front of DC office

The CC road construction, including drainage and footpath work, began in January in front of several key offices, including the DC office, Sub-Divisional office, Zilla Panchayat, and Social Welfare Department. Despite six months passing, the one-kilometre stretch remains incomplete, causing inconvenience to the public.

Bike-truck collision injures elderly man amid unscientific roadwork

Yesterday evening, the unscientific road conditions led to an accident between a bike and a tractor. An elderly man on the bike suffered a broken leg, while two others sustained minor injuries. This incident, occurring right in front of the DC office, highlights the lack of oversight by officials.

Media personnel and the public assisted in sending the injured to the district hospital via ambulance. Public anger is mounting against both the administration and the contractor, with locals blaming the contractor's negligence.

Citizens demand accountability from administration and contractors

The unfinished road, littered with gravel, has caused several accidents, with many bikers suffering injuries. The public questions the silence of the officials who are supposed to ensure public safety. They demand accountability, asking who would be responsible if a fatality occurred. Public outrage continues to grow against the district administration.