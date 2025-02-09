Fire erupts from gas pipeline leak in Dharwad's Rajatgiri, firefighters rush to the spot

A gas pipeline leak at Rajatgiri First Cross in Dharwad led to a major fire, causing panic among residents. Firefighters are struggling to control the blaze, which has been burning for over an hour. Locals have been advised to stay away for safety concerns.

Fire erupts from gas pipeline leak in Dharwad's Rajatgiri, firefighters rush to the spot vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Updated: Feb 9, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

A major fire broke out following a gas pipeline leak at Rajatgiri First Cross in Dharwad, creating panic among residents. The leak, which had been ongoing for over an hour, led to a fire that firefighters are struggling to bring under control.  

The gas pipeline, which supplies households in the area, reportedly developed a leak, causing gas to escape into the surroundings. The fire erupted shortly after, leading to chaos among locals. Thick smoke and flames have been visible for more than an hour, raising concerns about further escalation.  

Fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and are working tirelessly to douse the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire continues to burn, heightening fears of a possible explosion. Residents have been advised to stay away from the affected area for their safety.  

Hubballi-Dharwad police arrest 3 thieves for stealing valuables from Dr Anand Kabbur's home

Hubballi-Dharwad police have arrested three thieves who stole valuables and fled after targeting a house in Malamaddy, Dharwad, on Saturday. The accused were caught within five hours of the incident, thanks to the swift action by the police.

The gang attacked Vinodini, the wife of senior doctor Anand Kabbur, while she was alone at home. They stole valuables and cash before escaping. Upon receiving the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation and tracked the suspects using CCTV footage.

Following a coordinated operation, police arrested the three accused—Ashok Hosamani, Shivakumar Kokati, and Shivanand Karadigudda—in Raipur. During their arrest, the thieves reportedly attempted to attack the police.

Authorities have seized three bikes from the accused. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed the arrests and assured strict legal action against the culprits.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double vkp

'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video vkp

Bengaluru: Helpless friends watch in horror as 2 students drown in pond near Bannerghatta; WATCH video

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, effective February 9; check revised fare structure here snt

Bengaluru metro announces revised fare structure, set to take effect from February 9; check updated fares

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets relief as HC rejects MUDA case transfer to CBI

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail in POCSO case by HC

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa granted anticipatory bail by HC in POCSO case

Recent Stories

PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series: New Zealand Cricket issues update on Rachin Ravindran's injury after blow on head HRD

PAK vs NZ ODI tri-series: New Zealand Cricket issues update on Rachin Ravindran's injury after blow on head

Parvesh Verma after BJP's poll win: Feb 8 will be written in 'golden letters' in Delhi's history ddr

Parvesh Verma after BJP's poll win: Feb 8 will be written in 'golden letters' in Delhi's history

Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 available at half price! Check the deal details NTI

Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 15 available at half price! Check the deal details

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in Playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH) HRD

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's inclusion in playing XI sets Cuttack crowd abuzz (WATCH)

Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH) vkp

Valentine's week shocker: UP man throws sweets at girl for rejecting proposal in Amroha; FIR filed (WATCH)

Recent Videos

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

😱 What Happened to Rachin Ravindra? 🚑 Injured & Rushed Off Field in NZ vs PAK Clash! 🏏 #Highlights

Video Icon
Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon