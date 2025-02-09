Fire erupts from gas pipeline leak in Dharwad's Rajatgiri, firefighters rush to the spot

A gas pipeline leak at Rajatgiri First Cross in Dharwad led to a major fire, causing panic among residents. Firefighters are struggling to control the blaze, which has been burning for over an hour. Locals have been advised to stay away for safety concerns.

A major fire broke out following a gas pipeline leak at Rajatgiri First Cross in Dharwad, creating panic among residents. The leak, which had been ongoing for over an hour, led to a fire that firefighters are struggling to bring under control.

The gas pipeline, which supplies households in the area, reportedly developed a leak, causing gas to escape into the surroundings. The fire erupted shortly after, leading to chaos among locals. Thick smoke and flames have been visible for more than an hour, raising concerns about further escalation.

Fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and are working tirelessly to douse the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire continues to burn, heightening fears of a possible explosion. Residents have been advised to stay away from the affected area for their safety.

Hubballi-Dharwad police arrest 3 thieves for stealing valuables from Dr Anand Kabbur's home

Hubballi-Dharwad police have arrested three thieves who stole valuables and fled after targeting a house in Malamaddy, Dharwad, on Saturday. The accused were caught within five hours of the incident, thanks to the swift action by the police.

The gang attacked Vinodini, the wife of senior doctor Anand Kabbur, while she was alone at home. They stole valuables and cash before escaping. Upon receiving the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation and tracked the suspects using CCTV footage.

Following a coordinated operation, police arrested the three accused—Ashok Hosamani, Shivakumar Kokati, and Shivanand Karadigudda—in Raipur. During their arrest, the thieves reportedly attempted to attack the police.

Authorities have seized three bikes from the accused. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed the arrests and assured strict legal action against the culprits.

Latest Videos