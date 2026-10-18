Mysuru Dasara 2026 featured a state-level cow milking competition in which a cow from Bidadi, Bengaluru Rural, produced 44.2 litres of milk in a day. The event recognised high-yielding cattle, with cash prizes awarded to the winners.

Ashwini Ambarish from Bidadi in Bengaluru Rural district won first prize at the Karnataka state-level cow milking competition after her cow produced an impressive 44.2 litres of milk in a single day. She received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the achievement. Organised as part of Raitha Dasara in Mysuru, the competition brought together cattle owners and dairy farmers to showcase their cows’ milk production capacity. A total of 18 cows participated in the event, which recognised high-yielding cattle and rewarded their owners for their achievements.

Karnataka State-Level Cow Milking Competition

The state-level cow milking competition was held at J.K. Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday, with milking sessions conducted in the morning and evening. The organisers distributed prizes to the winning cattle owners during the evening programme.

Rs 1 Lakh Prize For First Place

Ashwini Ambarish from Bidadi in Bengaluru Rural district secured first place. Her Holstein Friesian (HF) black-and-white cow produced 23.3 litres of milk in the morning and 20.9 litres in the evening, taking its total yield to 44.2 litres. For this achievement, Ashwini received the first prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Rs 80,000 Prize For Second Place

Sri Gururaghavendra Dairy Farm from Saligrama secured second place. Its HF cow produced 42.4 litres of milk, earning the farm a cash prize of Rs 80,000.

S. Ravi, son of Sanjeevaraju, from Bengaluru secured third place. His cow produced 41.75 litres of milk, earning him Rs 60,000.

Kiran Gowda from Channarayapatna in Hassan district finished fourth. His cow yielded 40.55 litres of milk, earning him a cash prize of Rs 40,000.

Rs 10,000 Incentive For High-Yielding Cows

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr B.S. Nanjesh shared details of an incentive scheme during the event. He said the department would provide an incentive of Rs 10,000 for every cow producing more than 25 kg of milk per day.

For the first time this year, participants were also permitted to use milking machines during the competition. Although many cattle owners registered for the event, 18 cows eventually took part and demonstrated their milk production capacity.

Officials Attend Raitha Dasara Event

Several officials and representatives attended the programme. Those present included Raitha Dasara sub-committee president Ashok Kumar, Animal Husbandry Department Deputy Director Dr Siddaramu, and Fisheries Department Deputy Director G.H. Manjunath.

Mysuru division Joint Director Dr Sridhar Murthy, Bengaluru division Joint Director Dr Ramesh, Mysuru City Cowherds Association president D. Nagabhushan, and vice-president J. Gopi also attended the event.