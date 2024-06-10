Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour

    Thousands of tourists flocked to Mullayanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak, attracted by its rainy season beauty. Despite cold and fog, visitor numbers surged, causing major traffic jams. Authorities intervened, setting up barricades and redirecting parking. The mountain's allure remains strong, drawing nature enthusiasts despite weather and congestion challenges.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    The rainy season has drawn thousands of tourists to Mullayanagiri, the highest mountain peak in the state. Today, on Sunday, visitors from within and outside the state flocked to the peak, captivated by the scenic beauty enhanced by the rains.

    Despite the bitter cold and thick fog, the allure of the mountain attracted more tourists than usual this weekend. Enthusiasts gathered not only at Mullayyanagiri but also at nearby peaks like Dattapeeth, relishing the serene natural surroundings.

    Traffic jam:

    The influx of tourists led to significant traffic congestion on the narrow road from Chikkamagaluru to Mullayanagiri. Many vehicles were stuck for hours due to the jam. In response, the district administration and Chikmagalur rural police intervened. Authorities set up barricades and directed tourists to park their vehicles near Sitalaiyana Giri. From there, they were advised to proceed to Mullayyanagiri using private transport.

    The charm of Mullayyanagiri during the rainy season remains unparalleled, as nature enthusiasts continue to flock to its misty heights, undeterred by the challenges of traffic and weather.

