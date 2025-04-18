Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied reports of a rift over the caste survey, defending it as essential for welfare planning. BJP’s BY Vijayendra slammed the survey as unscientific, demanding its rejection and questioning the government’s intent.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly dismissed reports of internal rifts over the state's caste survey, asserting that "no one opposed the caste survey" within the ruling Congress party.

Amid growing political debate and speculation about the survey's impact on the state's social fabric, Siddaramaiah addressed concerns, stating that the survey was conducted to ensure equitable distribution of welfare benefits and provide a clearer picture of the state's socio-economic landscape.

The CM's remarks come in the wake of controversy and opposition from various political factions, who have raised concerns about the survey's potential to deepen divisions. However, Siddaramaiah reassured the public that the government remains united in its commitment to the survey's goals, aiming to address the needs of all communities fairly.

Earlier, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the controversial caste census, calling it "unscientific" and questioning its legitimacy. He alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lacked clarity on the issue and accused the government of conducting the census without a clear mandate.

Vijayendra also slammed the government for spending over Rs 150 crore on the exercise, which he described as flawed and unreliable. He pointed out that several communities, including the Jain community and backward classes, have contested the survey numbers, stating that many hadn’t even been surveyed.

Vijayendra demanded the rejection of the report, suggesting the government may be attempting to divide communities instead of delivering justice to the backward classes.

Following a special cabinet meeting on the Socio-Economic Survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed ministers to submit their concerns in writing. Karnataka Minister N. Chaluvaraya Swamy clarified that no decision was made, and the issue would be discussed again in the next cabinet meeting.