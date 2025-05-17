A 29-year-old Bengaluru techie, HN Sanjay, was killed after refusing to buy a cigarette for an SUV driver. The accused allegedly rammed Sanjay’s bike, causing fatal injuries. A murder case has been registered; one was arrested.

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old software engineer was allegedly run over and killed in a shocking incident on Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru after he refused a stranger’s request to buy him a cigarette. The accused, angered by the refusal, reportedly chased and rammed the victim's motorcycle, leading to the young man's death.

The victim, HN Sanjay, a resident of Vajarahalli, was with his colleague Chetan, 30, when the incident occurred in the early hours of May 10 near Vasanthapura Cross. According to Subramanyapura police, Sanjay and Chetan had stepped out for a smoke near a local shop when a man, later identified as Prateek, approached them in an SUV.

Prateek allegedly asked Sanjay to get him a cigarette from a nearby vendor. When Sanjay refused and reportedly reprimanded him for the inappropriate request, an argument ensued. Eyewitnesses claimed that Prateek physically assaulted Sanjay before leaving the spot.

Moments later, as Sanjay and Chetan left the location on their motorcycle, Prateek allegedly followed them in his SUV and intentionally rammed into their vehicle from behind. The collision threw both riders off the bike, with Sanjay sustaining severe head injuries. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Chetan, who also suffered injuries, is currently undergoing treatment.

Initially filed as an attempt to murder, the case was upgraded to murder after Sanjay's death. CCTV footage from the vicinity helped police piece together the sequence of events and track down the suspect. Prateek was arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage and concern over rising road rage and violent behaviour in the city.