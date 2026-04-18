Bengaluru police have arrested a serial thief who targeted PG accommodations in IT hubs like Whitefield and Electronic City. Stolen items including laptops, mobiles and bikes worth ₹6 lakh were recovered following a CCTV-based investigation.

In a significant breakthrough, the Parappana Agrahara Police have arrested a serial thief who was specifically targeting paying guest (PG) accommodations across the city to steal mobile phones, laptops, and even two-wheelers. The accused had been operating across key IT corridors, exploiting the routines and vulnerabilities of working professionals.

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Accused Identified; Stolen Goods Worth ₹6 Lakh Recovered

The arrested individual, Shaktivelu, hails from Tamil Nadu. Police have recovered a substantial quantity of stolen items from his possession, including five laptops, five mobile phones, and three bikes. The total value of the seized property is estimated to be around ₹6 lakh.

Complaint From Electronic City Leads to Breakthrough

The case came to light after an employee of a private company lodged a complaint regarding the theft of his mobile phone from a PG accommodation in Electronic City Phase 2. Acting swiftly, the police initiated an investigation and examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, which played a crucial role in identifying and tracking down the accused.

Targeting IT Hubs With Calculated Precision

According to the police, Shaktivelu deliberately targeted PG accommodations in IT-dominated areas such as Whitefield and Electronic City. These localities, known for housing IT-BT professionals, became easy targets due to predictable routines and security lapses.

Modus Operandi: Exploiting Unlocked Rooms

The accused followed a calculated method of operation. He would travel from Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru during the early hours of the morning. Aware that many IT employees return home late and often neglect to lock their room doors, he would quietly enter PG accommodations and steal mobile phones and laptops. In cases where he found vehicle keys, he would also steal parked bikes.

Arrest After Final Attempt

After committing the thefts, Shaktivelu would return to Tamil Nadu to avoid suspicion. However, his operation came to an end when he attempted a similar theft at a PG in Electronic City Phase 2. This time, the police successfully tracked and apprehended him based on CCTV evidence and technical surveillance.

Police have urged PG residents and working professionals to remain vigilant, ensure that rooms are properly locked, and report any suspicious activity to prevent such incidents in the future.