Mangaluru’s NITK campus now has coastal Karnataka’s first Gen-Z post office, featuring free Wi-Fi, self-service kiosks, a game zone, lounge, library, and a selfie point, making it modern and student-friendly.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru postal division has launched coastal Karnataka's very first New-Gen (N-Gen) post office. This super modern facility opened on Monday at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) campus in Surathkal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Surathkal gets Karnataka's fourth N-Gen office

This new post office in Surathkal is the fourth of its kind in the state. The other three are located at the Acharya Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Geetam University, and the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur.

Also read: LPG Shortage in Karnataka Leaves Auto Drivers Struggling as Bunks Run Dry

What's inside this cool post office?

So, what makes it a 'Gen-Z' post office? For starters, it has free high-speed Wi-Fi and a self-service booking kiosk. There's also a modern space for writing, a lounge area to relax, and a library with motivational books. Plus, they've added a separate game zone, a selfie point with a special Gen-Z student graphic, and of course, a classic red post box.

Julia Mohapatra, the General Manager for Postal Accounts and Finance at India Post, officially opened the new office. Several important people were also present, including NITK's Deputy Director, Prof. Subhash C. Yaragal, the Director of Postal Services for the North Karnataka region, Sriharsha, and Mangaluru division's Senior Superintendent, Dinesh P.

During the event, Punyashree, who won a state-level letter-writing competition, was also honoured. The event was hosted by Akshata Nayak. Dinesh P. welcomed the guests, and Lokanath M. gave the vote of thanks.

Also read: Karnataka: GST Officer Busted While Allegedly Taking Rs 6 Lakh Bribe in Hubballi