The Gujarat government has confirmed sufficient LPG supply, dismissing shortage rumours. It highlighted tech-enabled systems for easy home delivery booking via apps, WhatsApp, and calls, ensuring timely distribution and preventing panic.

The Gujarat government has confirmed that the state has sufficient LPG supply and advised citizens not to pay attention to any rumours regarding shortages, stating that cylinders can be booked and delivered home with just a click.

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According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, gas agencies are maintaining strict monitoring to ensure the smooth and timely distribution of cylinders, with doorstep delivery arrangements in place, so that citizens don't have to visit the agencies or wait in queues.

Easy Booking and Home Delivery

"Oil marketing companies have introduced tech-enabled systems that allow citizens to receive LPG cylinders at home with just a single click on their mobile phones. Sufficient stock is available for LPG bookings and refills. Registered beneficiaries can easily place orders through WhatsApp, missed calls, SMS, the Indian Oil app, or the Indian Oil portal," the release said.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)

According to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), LPG cylinders can be booked through WhatsApp (7588888824), Call from registered number (8454955555), SMS/IVRS (7718955555), Mobile App (IndianOil ONE), or Online Portal (https://cx.indianoil.in).

HP Gas

For HP Gas, bookings can be made through WhatsApp (9222201122), Call from registered number (9493602222), SMS/IVRS (8888823456), Mobile App (HP PAY), or Online Portal (https://myhpgas.in).

Bharatgas

For Bharatgas, customers can book through WhatsApp (1800224344), Call from registered number (7710955555), SMS/IVRS (7715012345), Mobile App (HelloBPCL), or Online Portal (my.ebharatgas.com).

The release said citizens can also book gas through the Bharat Bill Payment System using partner wallets and banking apps. "All bookings follow a streamlined digital system, with SMS confirmation sent to customers. Authorities are prioritising the delivery to customers with domestic gas connections. With sufficient LPG available across Gujarat and a buffer stock steadily increasing, the system ensures timely doorstep delivery for every citizen," it said.

Customers Reassured by Timely Deliveries

Mahipalsinh Pratapsinh Parmar, a customer and resident of Thasra in Kheda district, said that Indane gas cylinders are being delivered regularly, with services running as per guidelines and deliveries taking place on time without any issues.

Another customer, Paresh Vora, said that there are no problems with the service, and cylinders are delivered quickly after booking.

Nazim Khan Nabi Khan Pathan from Kalsar village said that cylinders are easily available and deliveries are being carried out as per rules.

Gas Agencies Confirm Ample Stock

Harish Chandrasinh Bhati, Manager of Khushi HP Gas Agency in Modasa, stated that sufficient stock is available and supply vehicles arrive daily. "Customers can book through their registered number and receive delivery within two days, and there is no need to panic due to rumours," Bhati said.

State-Level Monitoring and Support

The release said the state government has appointed revenue and police personnel to closely monitor LPG distribution across all public and private gas agencies, ensuring timely supply to citizens while preventing any irregularities.

Citizens can contact the state helpline number 1800-233-0222 for any LPG-related queries, the release added. (ANI)