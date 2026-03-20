Congress MLA Anuradha Rana links a nationwide LPG crisis to West Asia tensions disrupting supply from the Strait of Hormuz. The shortage is acutely felt in Himachal Pradesh, where the state Assembly has resorted to cooking on wood-fired ovens.

Congress legislator Anuradha Rana on Friday linked the reported LPG crisis to global geopolitical tensions, saying that 60 per cent of the gas supply comes from the Strait of Hormuz, which has been affected due to the escalating tensions in West Asia.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"We are seeing the LPG crisis in the whole country. Everyone knows the root cause of this crisis. Since the time Israel and Iran started the war, mostly the supply... 60% of the supply comes from the Strait of Hormuz, which is the sea between Iran and Oman," she said.

"Two ships have arrived with the intervention of the Indian government, which is a relief. But if the war continues for a long time, the crisis can get worse," she added.

Concerns Over Local Impact in Himachal

Detailing the situation in Himachal Pradesh, she said, "In Shimla, we are seeing that food is being cooked on stoves. In tribal districts also, supply remains a concern, especially with snowfall affecting transportation."

Rana further raised concerns over supply norms, saying that the 25-day to 45-day refill span for urban and rural areas is not fair, underlining that the issue has been raised in front of the central government. "The 25-day to 45-day refill span for urban and rural areas is not fair. We have raised this issue with the central government and are in constant touch with authorities to ensure there is no disruption, especially in tribal regions."

LPG Shortage Hits State Assembly Session

The concerns over a shortage of commercial LPG supply echoed in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, as food for legislators, ministers, and officials during the ongoing session was reportedly prepared using traditional wood-fired ovens by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC).

Political Leaders Spar Over Crisis

Meanwhile, another BJP legislator, Rakesh Jamwal, downplayed the issue and criticised the state government's policies. Thanking the Prime Minister, he said the efforts are being made by the Union government, and so far, the LPG supply has not been badly affected.

"If this war continues in the future, then we will have to face a lot of problems. Our union foreign ministers are in constant contact with Iran, and because of this, two ships have already arrived. There is also information that more ships carrying oil and gas are on the way," he said.

"I don't think there is such a problem that gas is not available for food being prepared in the Assembly. If that were the case, households across the state would also have shifted to alternative cooking methods," he added.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi detailed the severity of the crisis. "Not only in Himachal Pradesh, but in the whole country, there is a big problem of LPG. And all this has happened because of the wrong policies of the central government," he said.

Negi added that he did not have complete information on why wood-fired cooking was being used in the Assembly, but insisted that such a severe shortage was not prevalent across Himachal Pradesh.

'First Time in 30 Years': A Chef's Account

Meanwhile, the food for members attending the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Session is being cooked using woodfire by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation staff and chefs due to the reported LPG shortage.

Senior Chef Dhaniram said that this is the first time that the tourism department has been facing such an issue and had to resort to the traditional method of cooking. He said that now, they have to buy wood and add its cost to the bill.

"I have worked in the tourism department for 30 years, and this is the first time we are facing the gas shortage problem. We are now cooking on a wooden stove. We have to buy wood and include it in the bill. We supply the food for the Assembly right from the start. We had to use the traditional wooden stove because of the gas shortage, which is again due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

The development comes amid a broader supply crunch being felt across the state and other parts of the country, prompting legislators to call for urgent intervention. The issue has taken on added urgency as snowfall and difficult terrain in tribal areas threaten to further disrupt supply chains, even as legislators continue to press for immediate corrective measures. (ANI)