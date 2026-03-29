Kalaburagi faces severe LPG shortage as residents sleep on roads and stand in long queues for cooking gas cylinders. Families struggle to secure fuel amid supply disruptions, highlighting the daily hardships caused by the ongoing crisis in Aland town.

The ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States are creating global ripples, and India is experiencing their impact in unexpected ways. In Kalaburagi district, a severe shortage of LPG cylinders has left residents struggling to meet their daily cooking needs. Homes are running out of gas, refills are difficult to obtain, and alternatives such as firewood are scarce or unsuitable for most households. Families are finding it increasingly challenging to prepare meals, and the disruption has turned daily life into a desperate struggle for basic necessities.

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Cylinder Queues Begin the Night Before

In Aland town, securing a cylinder has become a monumental challenge. Residents have realised that even arriving at dawn does not guarantee a refill. As a result, people now start queuing from the previous night, placing their empty cylinders on the street and sleeping beside them on mattresses to hold their place. The sight of families losing sleep on the roads, anxious about whether their kitchen stoves will light the next day, is both heartbreaking and alarming.

Women Mark Their Place With Buckets and Pots

Whenever news spreads that a cylinder delivery lorry is arriving, women rush to join the queue immediately. To ensure their place is not taken, some use water pots, buckets, and other objects along with their cylinders to reserve their spot. Kilometre-long queues have become common near landmarks such as Sultanpur, Ekantaramayya Mandir, and Mahadev Mandir. The situation highlights both the scarcity of LPG and the extreme lengths people go to secure a basic necessity.

Authorities Urged to Act

The current LPG crisis in Aland is reportedly being worsened by international events affecting the global supply chain. Residents are frustrated and fear that the situation will deteriorate further if no immediate solutions are implemented. Locals are urging authorities to intervene quickly to provide relief and restore a steady supply of cooking fuel, emphasising the urgent need for measures to protect ordinary citizens from such hardships.