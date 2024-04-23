Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa expelled from BJP for 6 years; Here's how he reacted

    KS Eshwarappa, a former Deputy CM of Karnataka and senior BJP leader has been expelled from the party for six years for running as an independent in the Shimoga Lok Sabha election, defying the party. Despite his expulsion, he supports PM Modi and faces BJP’s BY Raghavendra and Congress’s Geeta Sivarajkumar in the election. 

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa expelled from BJP for 6 years; Here's how he reacted vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 8:43 AM IST

    KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has been expelled from the party for six years. This drastic step was taken by the BJP's disciplinary committee after Eshwarappa chose to contest the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate, despite the party's objections.

    The controversy peaked when Eshwarappa refused to withdraw his nomination by the deadline, prompting the BJP to issue his expulsion order. As a result, Eshwarappa will not be able to contest elections under the BJP banner for the next six years.

    Lok Sabha election 2024: ‘BJP may continue their failed attempts to woo me back’ says KS Eshwarappa

    Reacting to his expulsion, Eshwarappa expressed his lack of surprise and declared his confidence in winning the election. Despite his expulsion, he continues to support Narendra Modi, stating his intent to "win this election and make Modi PM again." The Election Commission has allotted him the symbol of a farmer holding sugarcane, a nod to his advocacy for farmers' rights, which he claims aligns with his campaign.

    Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa to contest as independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

    Eshwarappa is set to face off against the current BJP MP BY Raghavendra and Congress candidate Geeta Sivarajkumar in the upcoming elections. He is among several non-party candidates vying for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, part of the larger electoral battle encompassing the 18th Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases across India from April 19 to June 1.

    Further intensifying his campaign rhetoric, Eshwarappa accused the BJP of conspiracy and falsehoods, particularly targeting B.S. Yeddyurappa, a prominent BJP leader. He criticised the party leadership, claiming it was dominated by familial ties, and questioned their integrity in representing Hindu interests in the state.

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2024, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Lingayat seer Dingaleshwar withdraws nomination from Hubballi-Dharwad seat

    Ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' AJR

    Ex-K'taka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar calls PM Modi 'Shani', says 'will get rid of him on June 4' (WATCH)

    Another bomb threat in Bengaluru: Anonymous sender claims, 'I planted bomb in Rameshwaram Cafe' AJR

    Another bomb threat in Bengaluru: Anonymous sender claims, 'I planted bomb in Rameshwaram Cafe'

    Hubballi Horror Neha Hiremath murder case handed over to CID special court to be set up karnataka cm siddaramaiah snt

    Hubballi horror: CID to probe Neha Hiremath murder case, special court to be set up - Karnataka CM

    Bengaluru Jalahalli Police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Hotel AJR

    Bengaluru police conduct intensive search after bomb threat at Kadamba Gardenia Hotel in Jalahalli

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Mohanlal dances to Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan's songs at award show in Kochi (Video) RBA

    WATCH: Mohanlal dances to Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan's songs at award show in Kochi (Video)

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know why you must recite Hanuman Chalisa anr

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know why you must recite Hanuman Chalisa

    Elephant with Trunk Up to Swastika, 10 showpieces that bring good luck at home RKK

    Elephant with Trunk Up to Swastika, 10 showpieces that bring good luck at home

    US 'strongly encourages' India to uphold human rights obligations

    US 'strongly encourages' India to uphold human rights obligations (WATCH)

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024 wishes, messages, quotes Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with friends and family RBA

    Hanuman Jayanti 2024 wishes, messages, quotes Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with friends and family

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon