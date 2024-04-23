Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rebel candidate KS Eshwarappa expelled from BJP for 6 years; Here's how he reacted

KS Eshwarappa, a former Deputy CM of Karnataka and senior BJP leader has been expelled from the party for six years for running as an independent in the Shimoga Lok Sabha election, defying the party. Despite his expulsion, he supports PM Modi and faces BJP’s BY Raghavendra and Congress’s Geeta Sivarajkumar in the election.

KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has been expelled from the party for six years. This drastic step was taken by the BJP's disciplinary committee after Eshwarappa chose to contest the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate, despite the party's objections.

The controversy peaked when Eshwarappa refused to withdraw his nomination by the deadline, prompting the BJP to issue his expulsion order. As a result, Eshwarappa will not be able to contest elections under the BJP banner for the next six years.



Reacting to his expulsion, Eshwarappa expressed his lack of surprise and declared his confidence in winning the election. Despite his expulsion, he continues to support Narendra Modi, stating his intent to "win this election and make Modi PM again." The Election Commission has allotted him the symbol of a farmer holding sugarcane, a nod to his advocacy for farmers' rights, which he claims aligns with his campaign.



Eshwarappa is set to face off against the current BJP MP BY Raghavendra and Congress candidate Geeta Sivarajkumar in the upcoming elections. He is among several non-party candidates vying for the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, part of the larger electoral battle encompassing the 18th Lok Sabha elections scheduled in seven phases across India from April 19 to June 1.

Further intensifying his campaign rhetoric, Eshwarappa accused the BJP of conspiracy and falsehoods, particularly targeting B.S. Yeddyurappa, a prominent BJP leader. He criticised the party leadership, claiming it was dominated by familial ties, and questioned their integrity in representing Hindu interests in the state.