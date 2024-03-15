Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa to contest as independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

    Eshwarappa clarified that his decision to contest independently is not motivated by opposition towards the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, he pointed out concerns about the internal workings of the BJP in Karnataka, alleging dominance by a single family, an apparent reference to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

    Former minister and BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, who was denied a BJP ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, on Friday (March 15) made a significant announcement. He declared his intention to contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga, following a meeting with local leaders in the region.

    Eshwarappa clarified that his decision to contest independently is not motivated by opposition towards the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, he pointed out concerns about the internal workings of the BJP in Karnataka, alleging dominance by a single family, an apparent reference to former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

    The decision comes amid expectations within Eshwarappa's camp for the BJP to nominate his son KE Kantesh from the Haveri Constituency. However, contrary to expectations, the BJP awarded the ticket for Haveri to former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    Following the denial of a ticket to his son KE Kantesh for the Haveri constituency, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed his regret. However, the BJP leadership defended its decision, emphasizing the importance of securing victory for the party.

    Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, who received the ticket instead, clarified the rationale behind the choice, saying that it was made to ensure the party's success in the constituency. Despite Eshwarappa's discontent, Bommai reiterated the party's respect for him as a senior member.

    Responding to the situation, sitting MP BY Raghavendra, Yediyurappa's son, acknowledged Eshwarappa's disappointment and empathized with his feelings. He expressed confidence that party leaders would engage with Eshwarappa to address his concerns and resolve any misunderstandings.

