    Lok Sabha election 2024: ‘BJP may continue their failed attempts to woo me back’ says KS Eshwarappa

    Veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa boldly announced his independent candidacy for the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat, challenging alleged familial dominance within the party. Seeking blessings at Jade Math, he emphasized restoring BJP integrity. Despite speculations, Eshwarappa clarified his decision stemmed from dedication to party values, not personal ambition.

    Reflecting his bold stance, veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa emphasised his decision to contest from the Shimoga Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate. Expressing his unwavering determination, Eshwarappa urged BJP leaders to cease their futile attempts to dissuade him, emphasising that the party does not solely belong to the Yeddyurappa family.

    Eshwarappa's declaration came following his visit to the Jade Math of Taluk, where he sought blessings from Mahanta Swami. Amidst allegations of the Yeddyurappa family's dominance in ticket distribution, Eshwarappa, along with fellow BJP members including Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal, C.T. Ravi, Pratap Singh, and D.V. Sadananda Gowda, underscored their dissatisfaction, asserting that the upcoming Shimoga Lok Sabha election would serve as a lesson for Yeddyurappa.

    He reinstated his commitment to the party's principles and clarified that his candidacy aimed to restore integrity within the BJP. Despite reports of potential familial candidacy, Eshwarappa affirmed that his decision did not stem from personal ambition, but rather a dedication to uphold the party's values.

    Notably, Eshwarappa expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regarding him as an exemplar of divinity and pledging to uphold his ideals throughout the campaign. However, he lamented his inability to meet the Prime Minister during his upcoming visit to their town, citing prior engagements were already made by his fellow supporters.

