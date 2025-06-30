BJP leader N Ramchander Rao claimed that internal bickering between Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar has worsened the state's law and order situation, citing Congress infighting and rising corruption as major concerns.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Ramchander Rao claimed that the internal bickering between the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's chair has increased and as a result the law and order situation had worsened in the state.

Ramchander Rao blames Congress feud for Karnataka’s law and order issues

Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao said, “Karnataka state is facing a Bengal-type situation wherein the appeasement policy has gone into a spree. Now, the internal bickering between the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM for the CM's chair has sharpened, and therefore, the government has lost control over the law and order situation. One section of the MLAs is defying the present CM, and they want DK Shivakumar to become the CM. Though it is an internal matter, it impacts the entire state. Corruption has increased in Karnataka, and the law and order situation has also worsened. The Congress is fighting among itself. Wherever the Congress is ruling, they have internal bickering and they are spoiling the entire state administration, and people are suffering because of their incapacities.”

Minister KN Rajanna hints at political changes after September

Earlier on Sunday, Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna stated that several political developments were expected to take place in the state and at the national level after September.

"As far as Karnataka and national politics are concerned, there will be a lot of political changes expected after September. But, we people in Karnataka think of only this chief ministership, the presidency and the cabinet reshuffle. But at the national level, it is also evident that those who are 75 years of age are not entitled to hold public office. That is the dictum that is the policy of the BJP and the RSS," the Minister told ANI.

Rajanna stated that since there was a demand for a reshuffle in the Karnataka Congress party, several people were aspiring to become ministers.

"In the Karnataka Congress party and the government, there is also a demand for a reshuffle first, so many people are aspiring to become ministers. Many people have their agendas. All those agendas will be coming into force, and those will take shape after September," he further added.

Siddaramaiah dismisses Rajanna’s remarks on political developments

Earlier, on June 27, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had dismissed the remarks made by Ranjanna regarding possible political changes in the state, saying it was better to ignore such statements. He clarified that Rajanna only mentioned there may be developments, not that anything specific would happen.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said, "There is no internal dispute in the party. Minister KN Rajanna has said that there may be developments in state politics. He said that he did not say that something like this would happen. It would be better to ignore his statement."