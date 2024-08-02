Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘Removed dismembered bodies from wreckage in Wayanad': Kodagu youth relief team recalls grim scene

    In response to a catastrophic landslide in Wayanad, a team of young Kodagu volunteers provided aid and searched for survivors. Facing severe conditions, they retrieved 18 bodies, including a disfigured child, from the rubble. The emotionally draining task was further compounded by the grim scene at Mundakkai Hospital.

    Kodagu youth relief team shares their operation experience at Wayanad landslide areas in Kerala vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    In the wake of a devastating landslide in Wayanad, a dedicated team of young volunteers from Kodagu district has been on the ground to provide aid and search for survivors. The team, comprising eight members, arrived in Mundakkai, Wayanad, at 10:30 AM on Tuesday after swiftly responding to the news of the disaster.

    The scene they encountered was nothing short of catastrophic. Entire houses in the village, which once boasted over 400 homes, were obliterated. The landscape was littered with massive piles of boulders, transforming the area into a field of debris. The relentless flow of water compounded the destruction, making the search and rescue operation even more challenging.

    Wayanad landslides: ISRO's satellite images show extent of damage; crown of 1550m, debris travelled 8km along

    Askar, one of the volunteers, described the harrowing conditions they faced. "We waded through the rubble for about 4 kilometres to reach Chooralmala Hill," he said. Despite lacking basic supplies like gauze or masks, the team worked tirelessly with their bare hands to recover bodies from the wreckage. In total, they retrieved 18 bodies, some of which were dismembered, adding to the emotional strain of the operation.

    The bodies were gathered and placed in a house for identification. Askar, another volunteer, revealed the emotional toll of the task, stating that he couldn't bring himself to eat that day.

    The tragedy extended beyond the immediate disaster area. Locals informed the team that Divya, who had travelled from Siddapur in Kodagu for marriage in Mundakkai, along with her husband Siddaraj and their son Yadukrishna, were missing. Among the recovered bodies was that of a 9-year-old child, whose face was too disfigured to identify. Families in the area awaited DNA test results to confirm the identity of the child.

    Wayanad landslides: Viral photo of Major Sita Shelke on Bailey bridge challenges gender stereotypes

    At Mundakkai Hospital, the situation was equally grim. Dead bodies were piled in bus boxes as various defence teams, including the army, worked diligently to manage the crisis.

    The Kodagu youth team has returned after their intense and emotionally taxing operation, leaving behind a scene of unimaginable devastation and a community in mourning.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case FSL report reveals obscene videos are real Not morphed vkp

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: FSL report reveals obscene videos are real; Not morphed

    No safety in Bengaluru metro Child falls on tracks at Baiyappanahalli station train service delayed vkp

    No safety in Bengaluru metro? Child falls on tracks at Baiyappanahalli station; train service delayed

    Bengaluru housewife hangs herself, accuses schoolmates of harassing for night-out in death note vkp

    Bengaluru housewife hangs herself, accuses schoolmates of harassing for night-out in death note

    Renukaswamy murder case Judicial custody extended until August 14 for accused including Actor Darshan vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan and all accused's judicial custody extended until August 14

    Landslide threat looms over Charmadi Ghat in Chikkamagaluru after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat vkp

    Landslide threat looms over Chikkamagaluru's Charmadi after hill collapses at Shiradi Ghat

    Recent Stories

    Ola Electric IPO opens: Take a look at Bhavish Aggarwal's net worth journey personal details and more gcw

    Ola Electric IPO opens: Take a look at Bhavish Aggarwal's net worth

    SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut RKK

    SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut

    Things to remember during heavy rainfall anr

    Things to remember during heavy rainfall

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case FSL report reveals obscene videos are real Not morphed vkp

    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: FSL report reveals obscene videos are real; Not morphed

    Wayanad landslides: ISRO's satellite image show extent of damage; 'crown' of 1550m, debris travelled 8km along snt

    Wayanad landslides: ISRO's satellite images show extent of damage; crown of 1550m, debris travelled 8km along

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon