‘Removed dismembered bodies from wreckage in Wayanad': Kodagu youth relief team recalls grim scene

In the wake of a devastating landslide in Wayanad, a dedicated team of young volunteers from Kodagu district has been on the ground to provide aid and search for survivors. The team, comprising eight members, arrived in Mundakkai, Wayanad, at 10:30 AM on Tuesday after swiftly responding to the news of the disaster.

The scene they encountered was nothing short of catastrophic. Entire houses in the village, which once boasted over 400 homes, were obliterated. The landscape was littered with massive piles of boulders, transforming the area into a field of debris. The relentless flow of water compounded the destruction, making the search and rescue operation even more challenging.



Askar, one of the volunteers, described the harrowing conditions they faced. "We waded through the rubble for about 4 kilometres to reach Chooralmala Hill," he said. Despite lacking basic supplies like gauze or masks, the team worked tirelessly with their bare hands to recover bodies from the wreckage. In total, they retrieved 18 bodies, some of which were dismembered, adding to the emotional strain of the operation.

The bodies were gathered and placed in a house for identification. Askar, another volunteer, revealed the emotional toll of the task, stating that he couldn't bring himself to eat that day.

The tragedy extended beyond the immediate disaster area. Locals informed the team that Divya, who had travelled from Siddapur in Kodagu for marriage in Mundakkai, along with her husband Siddaraj and their son Yadukrishna, were missing. Among the recovered bodies was that of a 9-year-old child, whose face was too disfigured to identify. Families in the area awaited DNA test results to confirm the identity of the child.



At Mundakkai Hospital, the situation was equally grim. Dead bodies were piled in bus boxes as various defence teams, including the army, worked diligently to manage the crisis.

The Kodagu youth team has returned after their intense and emotionally taxing operation, leaving behind a scene of unimaginable devastation and a community in mourning.

