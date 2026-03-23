Residents of Elita Promenade in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar performed a special pooja to Kalabhairava and Dattatreya seeking relief from the growing stray dog menace. The ceremony, which included pets and children, comes after repeated appeals to authorities failed to resolve the issue.

The issue of stray dogs has become a growing concern in many parts of Bengaluru, with residents increasingly worried about safety, particularly that of children. Reports of dog attacks have heightened anxiety, with several tragic incidents reported across different areas. While some cases occur due to provocation, such as disturbing sleeping dogs, there have also been instances where people were attacked without any apparent reason. As complaints continue to rise, many residents feel that the situation has reached an alarming level.

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What Happened to the ₹2.88 Crore?

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns with the authorities and the city corporation. In an effort to manage the stray dog population, funds were reportedly allocated for feeding programmes. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had proposed a scheme worth approximately ₹2.88 crore to provide chicken and other food to around 5,000 stray dogs daily.

However, there is little clarity on the current status of this project or how the funds have been utilised. Despite these measures, residents say the situation on the ground has not improved. When repeated appeals fail to yield results, many turn to faith as a source of hope.

Residents Organise Special Pooja

Residents of the Elita Promenade apartment complex in JP Nagar decided to take a different approach to address the issue. In a unique response to the ongoing stray dog problem, they organised a special pooja seeking divine intervention.

The ceremony was dedicated to Kalabhairava and Dattatreya, and images from the event have since gone viral on social media. After repeated attempts to seek help from civic authorities, residents expressed that prayer felt like their only remaining option.

Pets Joined the Ceremony

The pooja was held at the apartment’s clubhouse, with enthusiastic participation from residents, children, and even their pet dogs. The event brought the community together in a shared expression of hope and concern.

Following the ceremony, prasad and food were distributed among attendees, marking the conclusion of the gathering on a positive and communal note.