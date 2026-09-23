Indonesia’s weather outlook has raised fresh concerns for farmers as rainfall patterns shift, creating uncertainty around planting schedules, harvest timing and agricultural production in several key sectors.

Indonesia is expected to experience a shorter and delayed rainy season this year, a development that could create new challenges for farmers already dealing with the effects of prolonged dry weather and drought conditions.

According to the country's weather agency, the wet season is now forecast to begin in early November across most parts of Indonesia, later than earlier projections that anticipated rainfall arriving during October.

Officials said around 61 per cent of the country's land area is expected to experience delays in the arrival of seasonal rains. The revised forecast has prompted concerns across the agricultural sector, where planting schedules often depend heavily on predictable rainfall patterns.

The announcement comes after months of unusually dry conditions that have contributed to severe environmental and agricultural stress in several regions. Indonesia has already faced its most intense wildfire season in more than a decade, with weather authorities attributing part of the pressure to the prolonged influence of a strong El Niño event.

Agency officials said El Niño conditions were still affecting weather patterns during September and are expected to continue into the first quarter of 2027. However, they indicated the impact should begin easing once the rainy season becomes established.

The wet season is currently expected to reach its peak across much of the country during December.

Authorities have advised farmers to adjust cultivation plans, reconsider planting calendars and make greater use of crop varieties capable of maturing within shorter growing cycles.

The warning reflects broader concerns that delayed rainfall could affect agricultural production well beyond the current year.

Farmers Brace For Delayed Harvests

Agricultural groups are already reporting the consequences of extended dry weather.

Indonesia's cocoa sector has experienced significant pressure during recent harvest periods. Farmer representatives say drought conditions reduced bean production during the peak harvest months of August and September compared with earlier periods of the year.

In some areas, cocoa growers reportedly relied on water transported by trucks to help sustain crops through the driest months.

While producers expect conditions to improve after rainfall returns, they also anticipate harvest schedules could shift later into the season because of delayed planting and slower crop development.

The sugar industry faces similar concerns.

Sugarcane farmers traditionally begin planting when seasonal rains arrive, usually between September and October. With rainfall now expected later than normal, planting activities are likely to be postponed, potentially affecting production schedules next year.

Farmer groups have warned that insufficient moisture during the early stages of growth can reduce crop performance and ultimately impact yields.

The challenges come after drought conditions and wildfire activity already affected sugarcane production during the current season.

Major Commodities Face Growing Uncertainty

Concerns extend beyond cocoa and sugar.

Rice producers are also monitoring conditions closely because a large share of Indonesian farmland remains highly dependent on rainfall rather than irrigation infrastructure.

Agricultural representatives estimate that roughly 30 per cent of the country's rice-growing areas lack reliable irrigation systems, leaving them vulnerable when seasonal rainfall patterns become disrupted.

Reduced water availability could affect planting decisions and potentially lower output if weather conditions remain unfavorable.

Indonesia's palm oil sector is also expected to feel the effects of this year's drought.

Industry assessments suggest production could face declines in 2027 because of weather-related stress experienced during the current year. Palm oil remains one of Indonesia's most important agricultural exports, making rainfall conditions closely watched by producers and traders alike.

The delayed monsoon illustrates the broader challenge posed by increasingly variable weather patterns.

For many Indonesian farmers, seasonal timing influences nearly every stage of production, from planting and irrigation to harvest planning and market supply. When rainfall arrives later than expected, those schedules can shift across entire agricultural regions.

As a result, the coming weeks will be critical.

The arrival, timing and intensity of the rainy season will likely influence not only crop yields but also food supply expectations and rural incomes across parts of the country.