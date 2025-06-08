Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon is expected to strengthen across Karnataka starting June 9, with widespread moderate to heavy rainfall predicted over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several districts have been placed under a yellow alert for June 11 and 12.

Rainfall Forecast and Districts Under Yellow Alert

The IMD has forecast intensified rainfall activity in coastal, north interior, and south interior Karnataka from tomorrow.

June 11 Yellow Alert: Ballari, Davangere, Vijayanagara

June 12 Yellow Alert: Vijayanagara, Kodagu, Davangere, Chikkaballapura, Ballari, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Bagalkote, and all coastal districts

The alert indicates the possibility of heavy rain and advises residents to remain cautious.

Public advisory issued for safety

Due to strong monsoon winds, the IMD and Karnataka Disaster Management Authority have issued public safety guidelines to prevent rain-related accidents:

Avoid walking or driving through waterlogged roads or low-lying areas.

Do not cross overflowing streams, rivers, or canals.

Stay indoors during heavy rainfall, especially children and the elderly.

Farmers are advised to adjust their agricultural activities based on weather conditions.

Kodagu District on high alert

Residents advised to relocate Kodagu, dubbed the Kashmir of Karnataka, has experienced recurring landslides since 2018. With above-average rainfall forecast for this year, Madikeri City Municipal Council has issued evacuation notices to over 200 families living in vulnerable hilly areas.

Notices were sent to residents in landslide-prone neighbourhoods urging them to shift to safer locations. Relief centres have been prepared across Madikeri in anticipation of emergencies. Officials have drawn parallels to the 2018 landslide disaster and are proactively addressing safety concerns.

Take warnings seriously, authorities urge

The IMD has emphasised the importance of heeding weather warnings and following safety advisories strictly. With potential for severe weather events, authorities are urging all citizens to remain alert and prepared during this active monsoon phase.