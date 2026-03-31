In Mysuru, Karnataka, two transgender women were brutally assaulted by a group of youths after refusing to pay money. The attack left them injured, sparked widespread outrage, and led to the arrest of three accused. Authorities continue investigating to apprehend the remaining suspects.

A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Mysuru, a city renowned for its rich culture and heritage. On Sunday night, two transgender women, who belong to a community often pushed to the margins of society and compelled to beg for a living, were brutally attacked by a group of youths. The sheer cruelty of targeting these vulnerable individuals for money has left the city’s residents both stunned and outraged.

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Incident Details

The attack took place around 9:30 pm in Amruth Layout, near Sathagalli in Mysuru. According to reports, the youths allegedly demanded money from the transgender women. When the victims refused, they were assaulted with knives and swords. Pari, 30, suffered a deep slash on her face, while Anam, 21, was also attacked when she tried to intervene. The visuals of the assault are reported to be highly disturbing.

Pari recounted the terrifying ordeal, saying, "I was coming back from a medical store after buying medicines. They stopped me, demanded the money I had, and when I refused, they started a fight and attacked me."

Victims and Accused

The main accused have been identified as Tabrez alias Gudi and Sayyad Fardin, both from the same area. The police complaint also names Pardeen alias Paddu, Dadapi alias Gudi, Riyan, and others, alleging attempted murder with deadly weapons.

Three Accused Taken Into Custody

Following the complaint, the Mysuru South police have taken three of the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation. Authorities are working to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

Public Outrage

The incident has sparked widespread outrage across Mysuru, with citizens condemning the violence and questioning the cruelty of attacking individuals who are already marginalised and struggling for survival. Many have called for strict action against the accused to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such heinous acts in the future.