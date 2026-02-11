In Gauribidanur, a thief attempting a house robbery was trapped and fell asleep on the floor until the homeowner returned. Locals alerted authorities, helping police catch him and identify his accomplice, highlighting vigilance against crime.

In cases of house theft, chain snatching, and robbery, thieves often plan meticulously to avoid leaving any evidence. They study the property, anticipate the owners’ movements, and carry out their crimes with calculated precision. However, even the most carefully laid plans can fail due to unexpected circumstances. In a bizarre incident in Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur district, two thieves broke into the house of a local trader. While one thief managed to escape, the other became trapped inside and ended up falling asleep until the homeowner returned the next morning.

Thieves Target Trader’s House

The incident took place at the house of Premanath, a local trader who also runs a small shop. Premanath had closed his shop and travelled to Hyderabad with his family for an event, leaving the house unattended. Observing the absence of the residents, the two thieves planned a burglary. They used a gas cutter to cut through the roof sheets and gained entry into the house.

Looting and Attempted Escape

Inside, the thieves searched the house and found ₹5,000 in cash along with some gold jewellery. They pocketed the valuables and attempted to escape. Only one thief was able to climb out through the roof. He noticed locals gathered with torchlights in front of the house and quietly jumped down to flee, signalling to his accomplice below.

Intoxicated Thief Falls Asleep

The second thief, who had been intoxicated before attempting the robbery, was unable to climb out of the house. As the effect of alcohol intensified, he became increasingly disoriented and eventually fell asleep on the floor. Meanwhile, locals who had noticed suspicious activity stayed near the house and covered the roof opening to prevent him from escaping.

Homeowner Returns and Police Take Action

Premanath returned from Hyderabad overnight. The following morning, he opened the house door to find the thief asleep on the floor. The police arrived promptly, arrested the thief, and questioned him. During interrogation, the thief admitted to stealing ₹5,000 and disclosed details about his accomplice, including his phone number and address.

Community Vigilance Pays Off

This unusual incident highlights the important role of local vigilance in preventing crime. Quick action by residents not only prevented the complete escape of the burglars but also assisted the police in identifying and apprehending the second thief. The case serves as a reminder that even well-planned crimes can fail due to unexpected circumstances and the alertness of a community.