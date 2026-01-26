- Home
- India
- Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Kills Sleeping Husband With Axe Over Family Feud, Fakes Robbery
Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Kills Sleeping Husband With Axe Over Family Feud, Fakes Robbery
A woman allegedly fed up with domestic abuse by her husband, killed him with an axe in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district. She initially faked a robbery, but the police investigation uncovered the truth.
Fake Robbery, Real Crime
A shocking case from Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, where a domestic dispute led to murder. A woman allegedly killed her husband and initially claimed it was a robbery by an unknown attacker.
Neighbors reveal daily fights a clue
Police found that while things were normal at first, frequent fights over small issues became common and known to the couple's neighbours.
Wife a prime suspect
Police questioned neighbors and found contradictions in statements and evidence, leading them to suspect the wife, Rujeshwari.
Attacked sleeping husband with an axe
Around 3 AM, triggered by past disputes and stress, she allegedly struck his head, face, neck, chest, and stomach multiple times.
Presented in court, accused sent to jail
Police arrested the wife and presented her in court on January 25, from where she was sent to judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.