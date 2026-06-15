Shivamogga collected enough blood in a single day to meet nearly a month's requirement during World Blood Donor Day celebrations. Strong public participation, growing awareness and regular donors have helped the district maintain a steady blood supply.

World Blood Donor Day, observed on Saturday, witnessed an overwhelming response in Shivamogga, with enough blood being collected in a single day to meet the district's requirement for nearly an entire month. The remarkable turnout reflected growing awareness of voluntary blood donation and the strong community spirit that has developed around the cause in recent years. Several blood donation camps were organised across the city, while many individuals also visited blood banks directly to donate blood.

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Prominent personalities, including Sri Basava Marulasiddha Swamiji of Basava Kendra, participated in the initiative, encouraging more people to contribute. The enthusiastic response once again highlighted Shivamogga's emergence as one of Karnataka's leading districts in voluntary blood donation.

Growing Awareness Boosts Blood Collection

Over the years, awareness of blood donation has steadily increased, but so has the demand for blood. Amid continued efforts to educate the public, Shivamogga has emerged as a frontrunner in blood collection compared with neighbouring districts.

The message that a single blood donation can help save up to three or four lives, combined with increased awareness, better education, and the efforts of various community organisations, has encouraged more people to become regular donors. As a result, the district is not only moving towards self-sufficiency in blood supply but has also begun supporting government hospitals in neighbouring districts.

Nine Blood Donation Centres Serve the District

Shivamogga district has nine blood donation centres, in addition to blood banks operated by a few private hospitals. The district's average monthly requirement is around 250 to 300 units of blood. This year, collections have largely matched demand and, in some months, have even exceeded requirements.

Under existing guidelines, 25 per cent of the blood collected at donation camps must be supplied to government hospitals. This system has enabled Shivamogga to support neighbouring districts whenever necessary.

As the commercial and healthcare hub of the Malnad region, Shivamogga attracts patients from surrounding districts seeking treatment. Consequently, the demand for blood remains consistently high throughout the year.

Community Efforts Help Maintain Supply

The strong blood supply recorded this year has been attributed to public enthusiasm, increased awareness, and the sustained efforts of social organisations. Shivamogga currently has around 100 regular blood donors. Dedicated donor associations and WhatsApp groups also play a crucial role in coordinating emergency blood requirements and connecting donors with patients in need.

Summer Months Remain A Challenge

Despite the encouraging progress, blood banks continue to face difficulties between March and July each year. Blood collection typically declines during this period because schools and colleges are closed for holidays and many people travel during the summer months. In addition, fewer organisations conduct blood donation camps during this time.

As a result, blood banks and hospitals often face significant pressure, with available supplies sometimes falling to less than half of the actual demand.

Blood Donation Is One Of The Noblest Acts

"You only understand the true value of blood donation when you realise its importance. When a healthy person donates blood, they not only help save up to three lives but also gain health benefits themselves. We must recognise that blood donation is one of the noblest acts a person can perform. The myths and fears surrounding blood donation, particularly among young people, must be addressed. Blood donation should become a social movement. If any organisation wishes to organise a blood donation camp, they can simply contact us. We will visit the location and make all the necessary arrangements. I myself have donated blood 98 times," said SK Satish, Public Relations Officer, Rotary Blood Centre, Shivamogga.