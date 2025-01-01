Karnataka sees huge drop in Liquor sales over 9 months, revenue remains strong

Karnataka's liquor sales saw a sharp decline in 2024 compared to 2023, yet excise revenue rose to ₹26,406 crore due to price hikes. A record ₹408 crore liquor purchase occurred in one day, driven by holidays and support from the Beverages Corporation.

Karnataka has witnessed a significant decline in liquor sales over the last nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The drop includes both Indian-Made Liquor (IML) and beer, indicating a notable shift in consumption patterns.

From April 1 to December 30, 2023, the state sold 705 lakh boxes of IML (8.64 litres per box) and 444 lakh boxes of beer (7.8 litres per box), including popular choices like whiskey and brandy. In the corresponding period of 2024, sales dropped sharply to 522 lakh boxes of IML and 347 lakh boxes of beer. December sales also reflected this trend, with a decrease in liquor sales compared to the same month in 2023.



In December 2023, Karnataka recorded the sale of 61.27 lakh boxes of liquor and 39.81 lakh boxes of beer until the 30th. However, in December 2024, sales were reduced to 56.35 lakh boxes of liquor and 34.49 lakh boxes of beer.



While liquor sales have dropped, the state’s excise revenue has not only stayed steady but has increased. From April 1 to December 30, 2023, the Excise Department collected ₹25,168 crore in revenue. This figure rose to ₹26,406 crore during the same period in 2024.

The increase in revenue despite reduced sales can be attributed to a recent hike in the prices of low-cost liquor, which remains the most consumed category. Low-priced liquor outsells premium and semi-premium options in the state, giving a steady boost to revenue collections.



In a surprising development, Karnataka recorded the largest-ever single-day purchase of liquor by traders. On Saturday, liquor worth ₹408.08 crore was purchased from the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation. The sales included 6.22 lakh boxes of liquor valued at ₹327.50 crore and 4.04 lakh boxes of beer worth ₹80.58 crore.

This surge in purchases was due to special circumstances. December 27 was declared a holiday following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, preventing traders from making liquor purchases. Although December 28 was a fourth Saturday holiday, depots opened after requests from the Federation of Wine Merchants Association Karnataka. Additionally, the corporation provided more than ₹150 crore in loan facilities to franchisees to facilitate purchases.

