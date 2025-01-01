Karnataka: KPSC errors in re-exam spark outrage; Candidates likely to get grace marks

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) faces backlash over errors in KAS re-exam Kannada papers. Complicated questions, omissions, and inconsistencies forced candidates to read both Kannada and English, confusing. Grace marks are likely, while candidates demand accountability and examination reforms.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has come under fire for multiple errors in the Kannada question papers of the KAS preliminary re-examination. In addition to omissions, the Commission's failure to ensure quality questions has forced it to grant grace marks for several questions.

Candidates have raised concerns over the unnecessarily complicated framing of questions in both Kannada and English, which has created difficulties. Many Kannada-medium candidates were compelled to read the questions in English, wasting valuable time and affecting their ability to answer all the questions. This issue has led to complaints that English-medium candidates have an unfair advantage.



Several questions in the re-exam have been flagged for errors. For instance, one question asked, "Which of the four statements is not correct?" with four options:

1. Rajyotsava awards are the highest civilian award of the Karnataka government and are presented during Kannada Rajyotsava in November.

2. The award consists of Rs. 1 lakh and a 20-gram gold medal.

3. A five-member committee will be formed to identify the achievers.

4. This year, 69 people have been chosen for the award.

Out of these, three statements (A, B, and C) are incorrect. However, the question paper listed incorrect answer options, leading to confusion among candidates.

Similarly, another question asked which Indian cities are part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, with the options:

- A. Gwalior – Music

- B. Kozhikode – Literature

- C. Chennai – Music

- D. Varanasi – Literature

In this case, only option 'C' was incorrect, but the correct answer combination (A, B, and D) was not provided in the choices. Such mistakes have been criticized as negligence by the question setters.

Questions requiring candidates to identify "Correct," "Not Correct," "True," or "False" statements were not consistently highlighted in bold letters. Courts across India have directed that such terms be printed in bold for clarity. While some questions adhered to this rule, others failed to do so, causing confusion among test-takers. This inconsistency has led to widespread dissatisfaction among candidates and teaching staff, with many voicing their grievances online.



The recurring mistakes in question papers have sparked outrage among KPSC members. They fear the errors are tarnishing the Commission's reputation. "If such mistakes continue, what should we answer to the candidates, the government, and the people?" members reportedly questioned. The dissatisfaction has also extended to examination controllers, who are being held accountable for the repeated lapses.

KPSC is now likely to award grace marks for the flawed questions, but candidates and stakeholders have demanded greater accountability and reforms in the examination process. The Commission has yet to issue an official statement addressing these issues.

