Phoenix Motor, Chijet, Zeekr: Retail Traders Flocked To These 3 Auto Stocks The Most In Q1

Phoenix Motor Inc. (19% increase in followers)

Anaheim, California-based Phoenix Motor makes electric buses and trucks for various service and government fleet markets.

This year, the company drew considerable attention after reporting encouraging fiscal third-quarter results in February that showed revenue soaring by 1,557% to $4.77 million even as net losses widened.

After posting these results, which were delayed earlier, it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing.

In February, the company established EdisonFuture International, a Hong Kong-based subsidiary focused on expanding its EV business globally, targeting markets in the Caribbean, South America, Europe, and Asia.

For 2024, Phoenix Motor projects revenue of $30 million to $31 million, a tenfold increase from $3 million in 2023. It expects to turn profitable after reporting a net loss in the prior year, with revenue for fiscal year 2025 forecasted to be in the $40 million to $50 million range.

Additionally, the company's board approved a $5 million share repurchase program last week.

Phoenix Motor's stock has gained 9.5% this year.

Chijet Motor Company Inc. (13% increase in followers)

Chijet, a Chinese developer of next-generation electric vehicles, has not had any significant news catalysts this year.

Last month, the company received a staff determination letter from Nasdaq, notifying Chijet of its impending delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market.

The decision came after Chijet failed to regain compliance with the exchange's minimum market value requirements: $50 million for listed securities and $15 million for publicly held shares.

During its listing on the Nasdaq in June 2023, Chijet said it has a pipeline of more than a dozen new vehicles and aims to launch its FB77, a pure electric sedan, and the R9 PHEV hybrid SUV in the coming years.

The company had said that future models, including the FV20, FB21, and FB31, will span both commercial and passenger segments.

Chijet's stock has lost over 20% this year.

Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding (10% increase in followers)

Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr has been making headlines this year with strong monthly delivery numbers and reports of new premium launches.

The Geely-owned automaker's own brand sales surged 86.9% year-over-year in February, and the recent Lynk & Co acquisition boosted total deliveries.

Zeekr is also set to unveil the ultra-luxury 9X Grand SUV this month in China, targeting high-end consumers and taking on brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

Zeekr stock has lost over 13% this year.

