Karnataka has extended the ration card e-KYC deadline to November 30, giving beneficiaries more time to complete verification. Check how to complete e-KYC from home using the Anna Seve app or visit a Fair Price Shop.

Ration card holders in Karnataka who have not yet completed their e-KYC process have been given additional time, with the State Government extending the deadline to November 30. The Food Department had earlier set November 10 as the last date for completing the mandatory verification. The extension is expected to provide relief to beneficiaries who could not complete the process within the earlier deadline.

Ration card holders can now complete their e-KYC from home using the Anna Seve app or visit their nearest Fair Price Shop for assistance. The department has urged all beneficiaries to complete the verification before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

Karnataka Ration Card E-KYC Deadline Extended Again

The Food Department has once again extended the deadline for completing ration card e-KYC, giving beneficiaries until November 30 to finish the process. The previous deadline was November 10.

The department said the decision was taken in the interest of ration card holders, giving those who are yet to complete the mandatory verification additional time.

Two Ways To Complete Ration Card E-KYC

Beneficiaries can complete their ration card e-KYC in two ways. They can use the Anna Seve app on their mobile phones to finish the process from home. Alternatively, they can visit their nearest Fair Price Shop, also known as a ration shop, for assistance.

The Food Department has urged all eligible beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC before the November 30 deadline.

Anna Seve App Facility Available In All 31 Districts

To make the process more convenient and reduce the need for beneficiaries to stand in queues at Fair Price Shops, the Food Department has extended the Anna Seve app facility to all 31 districts of Karnataka.

According to central government regulations, ration card e-KYC must be completed once every five years. The app also offers a face authentication facility to make the process easier for senior citizens and children.

The facility is particularly useful for people who have moved to cities for employment. They can complete the verification through the app without having to travel back to their hometowns solely to complete their e-KYC.

How To Complete Karnataka Ration Card E-KYC Using Anna Seve App?

Ration card holders can complete the e-KYC process from home using the Anna Seve app. They will need their ration card number and the mobile number linked to the card. Follow these steps:

Open the Anna Seve app on your mobile phone.

Select "Self/Citizen" as the login type.

Choose your district from the list provided.

Enter your ration card number.

Provide the mobile number linked to your ration card and enter the OTP received.

The details of your family members will appear on the screen. Select the member or members for whom you wish to complete e-KYC.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the face recognition process.

Once the message "e-KYC Successful" appears, the process is complete.

Minister Shares Video Demonstrating E-KYC Process

Rizwan Arshad has previously shared a video on his social media accounts demonstrating how beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC process using the Anna Seve app. The video explains the steps involved, including logging in, entering ration card details and completing face authentication.

With the deadline now extended to November 30, beneficiaries who have not yet completed their ration card e-KYC can use the app or visit a Fair Price Shop to finish the verification.

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