Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli in Maharashtra

The Ministry of Railways approves the extension of the Rani Chennamma Express between Bengaluru and Sangli, Maharashtra, enhancing connectivity. Commuters gain more travel options as the train now includes stops at Miraj station. Dr Manjunath Kanamodi, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, announces the development.

Railway enthusiasts and commuters between Karnataka and Maharashtra have reason to rejoice as the Ministry of Railways has greenlit the extension of the popular Rani Chennamma Express train. This decision aims to bolster connectivity between the two states, offering a seamless travel experience for passengers.

The Rani Chennamma Express, previously operating between Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru and Miraj stations in Maharashtra, has now been extended up to Sangli station. Commencing from March 12, the train, numbered 16589, will depart from KSR Bangalore station promptly at 11 pm, arriving at Sangli station at 12.50 pm the following day. Additionally, it will make a stop at Miraj station, arriving at 12.25 pm and departing at 12.30 pm.

Effective from March 13, the return journey, train number 16590, will depart from Sangli station at 3 pm, reaching KSR Bangalore station at 6.20 am the next day. During its journey, it will also halt at Meeraj station, arriving at 3.15 pm and departing at 3.35 pm. Dr Manjunath Kanamodi, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, shared this development in a recent announcement, highlighting the enhanced connectivity and convenience it brings to passengers.

The extension of the Rani Chennamma Express is expected to benefit commuters by providing them with more options for travel between the two states.