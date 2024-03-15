Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli in Maharashtra

    The Ministry of Railways approves the extension of the Rani Chennamma Express between Bengaluru and Sangli, Maharashtra, enhancing connectivity. Commuters gain more travel options as the train now includes stops at Miraj station. Dr Manjunath Kanamodi, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, announces the development.

    Karnataka: Rani Chennamma express extended until Sangli vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

    Railway enthusiasts and commuters between Karnataka and Maharashtra have reason to rejoice as the Ministry of Railways has greenlit the extension of the popular Rani Chennamma Express train. This decision aims to bolster connectivity between the two states, offering a seamless travel experience for passengers.

    The Rani Chennamma Express, previously operating between Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru and Miraj stations in Maharashtra, has now been extended up to Sangli station. Commencing from March 12, the train, numbered 16589, will depart from KSR Bangalore station promptly at 11 pm, arriving at Sangli station at 12.50 pm the following day. Additionally, it will make a stop at Miraj station, arriving at 12.25 pm and departing at 12.30 pm.

    Effective from March 13, the return journey, train number 16590, will depart from Sangli station at 3 pm, reaching KSR Bangalore station at 6.20 am the next day. During its journey, it will also halt at Meeraj station, arriving at 3.15 pm and departing at 3.35 pm. Dr Manjunath Kanamodi, Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, shared this development in a recent announcement, highlighting the enhanced connectivity and convenience it brings to passengers.

    The extension of the Rani Chennamma Express is expected to benefit commuters by providing them with more options for travel between the two states. 

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action AJR

    Kannada nameplate row: Several shops in Mall of Asia shut down for violating mandate; BBMP takes action

    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run AJR

    Bengaluru jewellery shop shootout: 2 injured, accused on the run

    Bengaluru: Uzbekistan based woman found dead at hotel in Seshadripuram, police suspect suffocated murder vkp

    Bengaluru: Uzbekistan based woman found dead at hotel in Seshadripuram, police suspect suffocated murder

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son vkp

    'Yediyurappa deceived me...' Ex-Karnataka DyCM fumes over missed BJP ticket for son

    Recent Stories

    Kartik Aaryan car collection: Range Rover SV to McLaren GT and more RBA

    Kartik Aaryan car collection: Range Rover SV to McLaren GT and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-371 March 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-371 March 15 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THIS contestant receives least votes in first week; Check

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL plans double-decker model for Namma Metro phase 3 expansion

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction RBA

    Yodha REVIEW: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's patriotic film receives standing ovation; read movie reaction

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon