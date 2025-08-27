A couple from Raichur, Karnataka, was cheated of ₹10,000 in a fake online saree business deal. Lured by a "3 sarees for ₹100" offer, they received torn and damaged sarees instead. Police action has been sought against the fraud gang.

Raichur: An online and social media saree scam targeting unsuspecting people, especially women, has come to light in Karnataka. A couple from Manvi town, Raichur district, who dreamed of starting a home-based saree business, fell victim to the fraud. Manohar and his wife Kalamma were lured by an attractive “3 sarees for ₹100” offer advertised on social media. Tempted by the colorful sarees displayed in the post, they decided to place a bulk order.

70 Sarees Ordered for ₹10,000

With hopes of starting their small saree business, the couple contacted the number provided in the advertisement and placed an order for 70 sarees worth ₹10,000. The parcel was delivered within a few days. However, when they opened it, their dream turned into a nightmare. All 70 sarees were either torn, damaged, or gave off a foul smell. None of them were in a usable condition.

Sellers Evasive Behavior

Shocked, the couple immediately tried contacting the sellers. Their calls went unanswered, and soon, the number blocked them. When they attempted to reach the sellers through another number, the fraudsters gave excuses before abruptly disconnecting the call. It became clear that they had been deliberately cheated.

Allegations of Police Reluctance

Manohar and Kalamma approached the Manvi police to file a complaint, but they allege that they were met with reluctance and received little assistance. “We are victims of fraud. We need justice,” the couple said, expressing disappointment with the police response.

Couple’s Warning: “Think Before You Buy”

Sharing their ordeal, the couple urged the public to remain cautious. “Don’t immediately transfer money after seeing attractive offers online or on social media. Think, verify, and then buy. Otherwise, no one should face a situation like ours,” they warned.

Complaint Filed, Appeal for Action

A formal complaint has been filed against the online fraud gang. Manohar and his wife have appealed to the government and police authorities to take strict legal action to curb such scams and protect innocent people from being exploited.