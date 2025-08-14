During the Karnataka long weekend for Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami, private bus operators doubled ticket prices, leaving passengers shocked. Fares to cities like Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Ballari have surged sharply.

Bengaluru: With Independence Day and Krishna Janmashtami falling on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, followed by a holiday on Friday, the three-day long weekend has triggered a massive exodus of people travelling to their hometowns. Passengers from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka had booked bus tickets well in advance. However, private bus operators have capitalised on the holiday rush by doubling ticket prices, leaving passengers shocked.

Ticket Prices Skyrocket Amid Holiday Rush

A ticket from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, usually priced at ₹700, has surged to ₹1,200. Belagavi tickets have risen from ₹750 to ₹1,300, Hubballi from ₹900 to ₹1,500, and Ballari from ₹600 to ₹1,000. The sudden fare hike has put passengers in a difficult situation, dampening the holiday spirit for those eager to travel home.

Passengers Express Anger Over Exploitation

Many passengers voiced their frustration, saying, "Private bus operators have snatched away the joy of the holiday with these doubled fares." With limited seats available on government buses, the demand for private buses has soared, forcing travellers to bear the brunt of what they call exploitation.

Calls For Government Intervention

Passengers have urged the state government to step in and regulate private bus fares, especially during festival seasons and long weekends, to prevent such steep hikes in the future.