Kerala: 18-year-old Instagram influencer commits suicide; Male friend charged with POCSO, arrested

An eighteen-year-old girl from Thrikkanapuram attempted suicide by hanging at her home and later died while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The police arrested a male friend named Binoy from Uzhamalackal, Nedumangad, under the POCSO Act for allegedly abetting her suicide.

Thiruvananthapuram: An eighteen-year-old girl from Thrikkanapuram, who attempted suicide by hanging at her home a week ago, passed away on Sunday (June 16) night while receiving treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital authorities notified the police about the incident.

According to police reports, the girl's parents did not file a complaint regarding the suicide attempt. Despite attempts by the police to obtain a statement from her, they were unable to do so due to her worsening health condition. The girl had been active on Instagram, where she had amassed over 1 lakh followers.

On Tuesday (June 18), police arrested Binoy, a resident of Uzhamalackal in Nedumangad, in connection with the death of the Instagram influencer. Poojapura police charged him under the POCSO Act for abetting suicide, following a complaint filed by the girl's family.

The girl's father mentioned that the young man who used to frequently visit their home had not been seen for two months. He also clarified that the cause of death was not due to a cyber attack, contrary to initial concerns.

Police investigations found that the girl had known Binoy since before reaching puberty, initially connecting through social media. The police department is currently conducting an inquiry into the circumstances of the case.

Latest Videos