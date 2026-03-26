A newly married woman went missing in Karnataka’s Koppal weeks after her wedding, triggering panic in the family. Her father-in-law reportedly died of shock the same day. Police have registered a case and launched a search to trace her whereabouts.

In a deeply distressing incident reported from Koppal district, a young woman went missing just weeks after her marriage, leaving her family in shock and despair. The situation turned even more tragic when her father-in-law reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack after learning of her sudden disappearance. The incident has left both families devastated and has triggered an intensive police search.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Newly Married Woman Goes Missing

Nagaraj, a resident of Gauri Angala in Koppal, entered into an arranged marriage with Sanjana, a native of Sindhanur in Raichur district, on February 8 with the consent of their families. Barely a month and a half into the marriage, an unexpected turn of events unfolded.

On March 21, Sanjana reportedly asked her husband to go to a nearby medical shop. When he returned, she was nowhere to be found. She has remained missing since then.

Not Found at Parental Home

After realising that his wife was missing, Nagaraj immediately began searching for her. Along with Sanjana’s brother, Ravi, he searched in several places, including Koppal, Raichur, Hosapete, and Huligi, but found no trace.

The family’s concern deepened when they confirmed that Sanjana had not returned to her parental home, further intensifying the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

Family Tragedy Deepens

The incident has caused immense emotional distress to Nagaraj’s family. According to relatives, Nagaraj’s father, Khandeppa, was particularly affected. He was reportedly overwhelmed with worry over the situation.

Family members said the shock of his daughter-in-law’s disappearance led to severe stress, following which he suffered a heart attack and passed away the same day.

Tattoo Clue Raises Questions

Following days of searching, Nagaraj filed a complaint at the Koppal Women’s Police Station, urging authorities to locate his wife.

“I want my wife back. Please find her for me,” he appealed.

In his complaint, he mentioned identifying marks, including a tattoo of the name ‘Ravi’ on Sanjana’s hand. Police are now examining whether the name refers to her brother or someone else, as part of the investigation.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Sanjana’s brother Ravi is also making efforts to trace her whereabouts, gathering information from various sources. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The search for the missing woman is currently underway.