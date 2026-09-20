A viral Instagram video by a former resident about her three years in Bengaluru has sparked online discussions regarding its contrasting lifestyle. She highlighted major urban challenges, including heavy traffic, hard water, poor waste management, and damaged roads.

Bengaluru’s weather has once again emerged as a talking point online after a woman shared her experience of living in the city for nearly three years. In an Instagram video, Aryaa listed what she considered the advantages and disadvantages of life in Bengaluru, highlighting everyday challenges while admitting that the city’s pleasant weather had made a lasting impression on her.

Starting with the disadvantages, Aryaa pointed to several issues that residents and visitors often associate with life in the city. She said Bengaluru has huge traffic, hard water, poor waste management and roads that are in bad condition.

“I was there in Bengaluru for almost three years. So today I'm going to share certain advantages and disadvantages of living in Bengaluru. Start with the disadvantages: huge traffic, hard water, poor waste management, and Bengaluru roads are all a mess,” she said.

Watch the viral video here:

However, her assessment took a more positive turn when she spoke about Bengaluru’s weather. According to Aryaa, the city’s climate had become so comfortable for her that she was struggling to adjust to the weather in her current city.

“I mean, I'm not able to tolerate my own city's weather right now because Bengaluru's weather pampered me so much. The weather is great over there,” she said.

Her comments quickly attracted reactions online, with several users agreeing that Bengaluru’s weather is one of the city’s biggest attractions. One user commented, “Yes, only weather.” Another wrote, “Bengaluru's weather is so good.” A third user simply added, “I fully agree.”

The post has sparked a familiar conversation around Bengaluru’s lifestyle. While traffic, roads, water quality and waste management remain concerns mentioned by Aryaa, the city’s weather continues to receive praise from those who have experienced its relatively comfortable climate.

Aryaa’s observations have also resonated because they capture the contrasting experience of living in Bengaluru: a city that can be frustrating because of everyday urban problems, yet difficult to leave behind for those who become accustomed to its weather.