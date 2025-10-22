A village in Karnataka has not celebrated Diwali for 200 years due to a tragic incident centuries ago. Families honour their ancestors with Mahalaya Amavasya, keeping a centuries-old tradition of remembrance alive.

Davanagere: While the entire country bursts into festivities during Diwali, the village of Lokikere in Davanagere taluk, Karnataka, remains unusually quiet. For six to seven generations, most families here have refrained from celebrating the festival of lights. The streets, usually aglow with lamps and fireworks elsewhere, remain calm in Lokikere, reflecting a tradition rooted in memory, loss, and cultural continuity.

For most families belonging to the Scheduled Caste Madiga community, Scheduled Tribe Valmiki Nayaka community, and backward class Kuruba community, Diwali is not a festival of joy but a period of solemn remembrance. Around 70% of families in the village observe the day in silence, honouring a history that continues to shape their lives.

The Tragic Reason Behind the Silence

The reason for this unusual abstention lies in a tragic incident that occurred nearly two centuries ago. Young men of the village once ventured into the nearby forest to gather essential items for the Diwali festival. However, they never returned. Despite extensive searches, the villagers could find no trace of the missing men. Since then, the celebration of Diwali festival was discontinued in the village. Those who attempted to celebrate it reportedly faced ominous consequences.

Following the guidance of their ancestors and elders, the families of Lokikere have chosen not to celebrate Diwali. This decision has been passed down through generations, becoming a solemn tradition that honours the memory of those lost. Villagers believe that celebrating Diwali could bring negative vibes or misfortune.

Finding Joy in Others’ Celebrations

Despite their personal abstention, the villagers take pleasure in seeing others celebrate Diwali. They do not let grief overshadow the wider community’s festivities. Instead, these families mark their own festival on Mahalaya Amavasya, a day dedicated to the elders of the village. For them, this becomes a time of personal celebration, a unique version of Diwali that honours their traditions and heritage.

A Tradition Rooted in Memory and Respect

The story of Lokikere is a rare reminder of how cultural practices can intertwine with history, memory, and community identity. While fireworks light up cities across India, this small village demonstrates that celebration can also take the form of remembrance and quiet respect, keeping alive the legacy of those who came before.