A Kalaburagi government teacher in Karnataka was brutally murdered by her friend for demanding ₹14 lakh repayment. Police arrested the accused within 24 hours following a swift investigation.

In a shocking incident that has left the local community in disbelief, the charred body of teacher Jyoti Kapal was discovered near Kalamood in Kamalapur taluk on Saturday. The police acted swiftly and managed to arrest the accused within 24 hours, bringing a measure of relief to the victim’s family and the public.

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Jyoti Kapal, known for her dedication to teaching, had reportedly lent a substantial sum of money to an old friend. The friend allegedly turned on her in a bid to avoid repayment. The brutal murder highlights the tragic consequences of disputes over personal loans and trust.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The arrested suspect, Amar Kuddalli, is a resident of Bhunyar village in Chincholi taluk. According to police sources, Amar murdered Jyoti because she had been pressing him to return ₹14 lakh, which she had lent him when he was in financial difficulty. Amar and Jyoti shared a long-standing friendship, which makes the incident even more shocking.

Murder Details Revealed

Police reports indicate that five days ago, Amar had promised to repay the money. He subsequently took Jyoti for a car ride and stopped on a highway at around 1 am. It was here that Amar allegedly stabbed Jyoti to death with a knife. To destroy evidence and delay detection, he poured petrol over her body and set it on fire.

Investigation and Police Action

The operation to apprehend Amar was carried out by a team led by CPI Shivashankar Sahu and PSI Sukhanand Singe. Officers Upendra, Hussain Patel, and Rakesh were also part of the team. The investigation received overall guidance from District Superintendent of Police Addoor Srinivasulu and Additional SP Mahesh Meghannanavar, ensuring that the suspect was arrested quickly and efficiently.

Community Reacts

Residents of Kamalapur have expressed shock and grief over the brutal killing. Many have praised the police for their prompt action, which helped prevent further escalation and ensured swift justice in this highly sensitive case.