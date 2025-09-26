Karnataka High Court expresses displeasure as the state fails to frame a policy for bike taxi services. Bench considers staying the ban on bike taxis. Appeals by Ola, Uber, and Rapido heard; next hearing on Oct 15.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has expressed its displeasure with the state government for failing to take action despite being given a month to formulate a policy allowing bike taxi services. The bench has verbally indicated that it is considering staying the ban imposed on bike taxis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Appeals Filed By Ola, Uber, And Rapido

A divisional bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru on Thursday heard appeals filed by the parent companies of Ola, Uber, and Rapido. The companies sought a directive from the government to allow them to continue their bike taxi operations.

Government Stands By Delivery-Only Policy

During the hearing, Advocate General K. Shashikiran Shetty, representing the government, stated that bike taxis for passenger use are not permitted in the state. Bikes are only allowed for delivery purposes, and there is no requirement to register them as taxis for such use. A policy has been formulated for delivery bikes, but carrying passengers remains prohibited, he told the bench.

Violations And Contempt Plea

Shetty added that some taxi companies are currently using bikes to ferry passengers without permission, which violates the court’s order. He requested that the government be allowed to take action against these companies under contempt of court proceedings.

Court Displeased With Government Argument

Expressing dissatisfaction, the bench noted that the government had been given a month to formulate a policy for bike taxis but had failed to do so. “The court’s instruction was about bike taxis, but the government is now talking about gig workers, which is unacceptable,” the bench observed. The court further said it is considering staying the ban on bike taxis and asked parties to present their arguments. The next hearing is scheduled for October 15.

Previous Court Directions On Bike Taxis

On August 22, the court had instructed the government not to harass individuals providing bike taxi services and to refrain from taking action against individual bike taxis. The Karnataka government had also been directed to clarify its stance on formulating a policy to permit bike taxis.