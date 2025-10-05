The Karnataka High Court has extended its stay on the Rs 200 cinema ticket price cap for multiplexes. The court directed multiplexes to maintain detailed records of ticket sales and outlined a refund process for customers if the petition is upheld.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has extended its stay order on the price limit of Rs 200 imposed on cinema tickets in all multiplexes in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the case of Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce vs Multiplex Association of India, filed before the Principal Bench of the Karnataka High Court, the Court, on 30.09.2025, in addition to continuing the stay order issued on 23.09.2025 regarding the Rs 200 limit imposed on cinema tickets, has ordered as follows.

Respondent No 1 and all the multiplexes operating under it are directed to maintain comprehensive and auditable records of every ticket sold. The records shall include the date and time of sale, details of the booking made online or at physical counters, details of the payment made through credit or debit card, UPI, net banking, or cash, the amount collected, and the GST component.

All cash transactions shall be digitally traceable, and cash registers shall be countersigned by the manager of the multiplex daily.

In case the petitioner is successful in the final judgment of this appeal/petition, all the amounts collected through electronic means (excluding applicable GST) during the pendency of this writ petition shall be refunded to the individual customers who booked the tickets through the same mode of payment used for the booking.

The respondent No. 1 shall submit a refund process plan to the licensing authority within 45 days from today for approval, which shall explain the procedure for refunding the customers. After approval by the licensing authority, it shall be placed before this court for final approval.

In this context, as per the judgment of the Karnataka High Court, the public shall retain the tickets obtained physically or in electronic form for the current film screening at the specified rate, and the owners of multiplex cinemas shall maintain complete records of all types of cinema ticket sales.

In this case, the High Court, in its final order in the writ petition/appeal, has issued the above directions keeping in view the interests of the applicants, the state and the customers, in order to facilitate the refund of the excess amount collected from the customers in the same manner as they paid, in case of setback, the above directions have been issued, said the Public Information Officer of the Home Department (Prisons and Cinemas) and the Under Secretary to the Government in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)