Karnataka govt passes resolution allowing failed students to re-enroll in next class

In a move to support students who have struggled academically, the Karnataka government has announced that State Curriculum Class (Regular) students who failed their SSC and Secondary PUC exams can re-enrol in the same classes at any Government High School or PU College in the next academic year. This opportunity aims to give students a second chance at their education.

However, the government has specified that these students are not permitted to re-enroll in private schools or colleges. They must join government institutions if they wish to repeat the year and attempt their exams again. This initiative is designed to help increase the pass rates among SSC and second PUC students, who have historically shown lower success rates.

To qualify for re-enrollment, students must have attempted and failed at least two out of the three tests conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. They are required to attend classes regularly and fully participate in all academic activities, just like other students. The government has also recommended that re-enrolling students should retake exams for all six subjects.

In addition to academic support, students re-enrolling in class 10th will receive free uniforms, textbooks, shoes, socks, and midday meals. They will also be exempt from entry fees. The Department of School Education and Literacy has encouraged teachers and lecturers to show special concern for these students and foster a positive attitude towards their efforts.

