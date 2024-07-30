Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka govt passes resolution allowing failed students to re-enroll in next class

    The Karnataka government allows State Curriculum Class (Regular) students who failed their SSC and Secondary PUC exams to re-enroll in government schools or colleges next year. This initiative aims to boost pass rates, offering academic support and free resources. Students must have failed at least two tests and will retake exams for all six subjects.

    Karnataka govt passes resolution allowing failed students to re-enroll in next class vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    In a move to support students who have struggled academically, the Karnataka government has announced that State Curriculum Class (Regular) students who failed their SSC and Secondary PUC exams can re-enrol in the same classes at any Government High School or PU College in the next academic year. This opportunity aims to give students a second chance at their education.

    However, the government has specified that these students are not permitted to re-enroll in private schools or colleges. They must join government institutions if they wish to repeat the year and attempt their exams again. This initiative is designed to help increase the pass rates among SSC and second PUC students, who have historically shown lower success rates.

    To qualify for re-enrollment, students must have attempted and failed at least two out of the three tests conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. They are required to attend classes regularly and fully participate in all academic activities, just like other students. The government has also recommended that re-enrolling students should retake exams for all six subjects.

    In addition to academic support, students re-enrolling in class 10th will receive free uniforms, textbooks, shoes, socks, and midday meals. They will also be exempt from entry fees. The Department of School Education and Literacy has encouraged teachers and lecturers to show special concern for these students and foster a positive attitude towards their efforts.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why CM Siddaramaiah did not prevent scam in Valmiki Corporation asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vkp

    'Why did CM Siddaramaiah not prevent scam in Valmiki corporation?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases surge past 17,000 mark vkp

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Cases surge past 17,000 mark

    Karnataka High Court warns government and BBMP of contempt action over failure to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka HC warns govt, BBMP of contempt action over failure to curb unauthorized billboards in Bengaluru

    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun anr

    Karnataka: Indian Navy conducts joint operation with NDRF to address disruptions, locate Kerala native Arjun

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate on July 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on July 30: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    What a s**t show After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River snt

    'What a s**t show': After opening ceremony, now Paris Olympics faces heat over water quality of Seine River

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach pre-quarterfinals, says will give her best snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manika becomes 1st Indian TT player to reach pre-quarterfinals, says will give her best

    Indian Bank to Tata Steel: Stocks to watch on July 30 RKK

    Indian Bank to Tata Steel: Stocks to watch on July 30

    Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 4 gcw

    Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 4

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon