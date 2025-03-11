BREAKING: Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

The Karnataka government has ordered a CID probe into police lapses in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. IPS officer Ramachandra Rao’s role is also under investigation. IAS officer Gaurav Gupta will oversee the inquiry and submit a report within a week on Rao’s involvement.

Karnataka govt orders probe into IPS Ramachandra Rao's role in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 11, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has launched an investigation into the role of senior police officer IPS Ramachandra Rao in connection with the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been tasked with probing possible lapses by police personnel involved in protocol violations related to the case.  

The state government has taken strict action by ordering an inquiry into the alleged dereliction of duty by police officials. The CID will examine whether officers on duty failed to follow protocol and whether their actions aided the smuggling operation.  

Additionally, the government has directed a separate investigation into IPS officer Ramachandra Rao’s role in the case. Senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta, who serves as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Karnataka government, has been appointed to oversee the probe. He has been instructed to submit a detailed report on Rao’s involvement within a week.  

