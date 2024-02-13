Karnataka: Gadag Congress leader Dr Shashidhar Hatti commits suicide, suspicion of harassment arises

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress leader and doctor Shashidhar Hatti was found dead in his home in Gadag district, leaving behind a note implicating sand smuggler and fellow Congress leader Sharangowda Patil in his alleged harassment. Calls for a thorough investigation have emerged, prompting Ron police to launch an inquiry.

    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    Gadag district was rocked by tragic news as Congress leader and respected doctor, Shashidhar Hatti, was found dead in his home in Hirehala village of Ron taluk.  According to the reports, Shashidhar Hatti took his own life, leaving behind a death note that pointed fingers at a sand smuggler and fellow Congress leader, Sharangowda Patil.

    The note revealed that Shashidhar felt compelled to end his life due to alleged harassment by Patil and two others involved in the illegal sand trade. In the letter, Shashidhar Hatti implored authorities to ensure justice is served, urging Gadag district's in-charge minister, HK Patil, to administer severe punishment to those responsible for his torment. The incident has prompted calls for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

    Ron police swiftly responded to the scene, launching an inquiry into the tragic incident that unfolded within their jurisdiction.As the community grapples with the loss of a dedicated leader and compassionate physician, questions loom over the prevalence of sand smuggling and its impact on individuals and communities.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 9:45 AM IST
