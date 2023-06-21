Lifestyle

7 foods you should avoid during monsoons

Street foods is a big NO

While street food can be tempting, it's advisable to avoid it. The preparation and storage conditions may not be hygienic, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. 

Say no to leafy vegetables

Leafy greens like spinach, cabbage, and lettuce are prone to collecting bacteria during the rainy season. If consumed raw or improperly washed, it can lead to digestive problems. 

No to frizzy drinks

Carbonated and sugary drinks can lead to dehydration and weaken the immune system.

Say no to fried and oily food

Deep-fried snacks like pakoras, samosas are popular during monsoon but can be heavy and difficult to digest. Excessive consumption of it may lead to digestive issues. 

Avoid dairy products

Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese can spoil quickly in humid conditions. It's important to consume them fresh and store them properly to prevent bacterial growth. 

Seafood should be avoided

During the monsoon, the breeding season for fish and other seafood, their availability decreases, and the chances of contamination increase. 
 

Avoid leftover food

Food tends to spoil very quickly during monsoon. Avoid leftover food as it may contain bacteria and cause foodborne diseases.

