Lifestyle
While street food can be tempting, it's advisable to avoid it. The preparation and storage conditions may not be hygienic, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses.
Leafy greens like spinach, cabbage, and lettuce are prone to collecting bacteria during the rainy season. If consumed raw or improperly washed, it can lead to digestive problems.
Carbonated and sugary drinks can lead to dehydration and weaken the immune system.
Deep-fried snacks like pakoras, samosas are popular during monsoon but can be heavy and difficult to digest. Excessive consumption of it may lead to digestive issues.
Dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and cheese can spoil quickly in humid conditions. It's important to consume them fresh and store them properly to prevent bacterial growth.
During the monsoon, the breeding season for fish and other seafood, their availability decreases, and the chances of contamination increase.
Food tends to spoil very quickly during monsoon. Avoid leftover food as it may contain bacteria and cause foodborne diseases.