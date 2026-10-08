A farmer climbed an under-construction high-tension electricity tower in Hire Nandihal, Kushtagi, demanding compensation for the use of his agricultural land. Fire personnel rescued him after company officials and family members assured him his concerns would be addressed.

Farmer Hanumanthappa Barigida climbed an under-construction high-tension electricity tower in Hire Nandihal village in Kushtagi taluk on Monday, reportedly to demand compensation for the use of his agricultural land for the project. The incident occurred when workers from a private company arrived at the site to continue construction of a power grid tower being built for the Raichur-Gadag transmission line.

Hanumanthappa alleged that he had not received any compensation for the use of his land despite repeatedly approaching company engineers and officials over the past six months.

Farmer Stops Construction Work

Company engineers reached the site on Monday to continue the construction work, but Hanumanthappa stopped them and raised strong objections. He then climbed the tower in an attempt to press the officials to address his compensation claim.

Kushtagi fire station officer Malingaraya received information about the incident and rushed to the spot with his team. The rescue personnel spent some time convincing the farmer to come down safely. Hanumanthappa eventually agreed after company representatives and his family members spoke to him and assured him that his concerns would be addressed.

Farmer Demands Fair Compensation

Hanumanthappa said the company should pay him fair compensation as per the rules for using his agricultural land for the power transmission project. He said he resorted to the extreme step after his repeated appeals over the past six months allegedly failed to receive a proper response from the concerned officials.

Fire Department Rescues Farmer

Fire station officer Malingaraya confirmed the rescue operation and said his team rushed to Hire Nandihal village after receiving the alert. The team spoke to company representatives and helped secure an assurance for the farmer before safely bringing him down from the tower.