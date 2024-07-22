Karnataka: Entry restricted to Ranganathittu bird sanctuary as 50,000 cusecs of water released from KRS dam

Authorities have released 50,000 cusecs of water from the KRS Dam, which is near full capacity at 123.10 feet of its 124.80-foot limit. Inflows surged to 69,617 cusecs due to heavy rainfall in the Cauvery basin. Flood warnings are issued, and access to Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is restricted. A dedication ceremony for the dam’s full capacity is scheduled for June 27.

In response to the KRS Dam reaching its maximum capacity, authorities have released 50,000 cusecs of water into the river since Sunday morning. This measure aims to alleviate the pressure on the dam, which is now nearly full. The reservoir’s maximum level is 124.80 feet, and it currently stands at 123.10 feet. To manage the increased inflow, which surged to 69,617 cusecs, the outflow has been adjusted accordingly.

The dam’s inflow rate has been rising due to extensive rainfall in the Cauvery basin. The rate increased from 51,375 cusecs on Saturday morning to 69,617 cusecs by Sunday morning. Currently, 46.567 TMC feet of water are stored in the dam. The substantial release of water has raised concerns about potential flooding in the Kaveri River, prompting the district administration to issue a flood warning and advise caution to residents.



Due to the high water release, entry to the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk has been restricted. On Saturday, with 15,000 cusecs of water flowing, boat trips were halted and tourists were restricted to viewing the sanctuary from the shore. The Deputy Conservator of Forests, Sharanbasappa, has mandated these restrictions due to the current flow of 50,000 cusecs.



In related news, Ju. MLA Ramesh Bandissidde Gowda announced that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will dedicate a garden to River Kaveri on June 27, in celebration of the dam’s full capacity. This event will be attended by key officials including Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and District In-charge Minister Chaluvarayaswamy. The dedication ceremony, part of the Bagina festival, marks the successful completion of the dam’s filling due to favourable rainfall conditions.

As of today, the dam’s inflow is 70,000 cusecs, while the outflow remains at 50,000 cusecs. With the dam’s level just one foot short of its maximum, the situation continues to be monitored closely.

