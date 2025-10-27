Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced a ₹5 crore grant for the development of Bengaluru’s iconic Cubbon Park. He assured citizens that no new constructions would be allowed and efforts would focus on conservation and security.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced a grant of Rs 5 crore from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for the development of Cubbon Park.

"Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh are iconic, and hence, announcing grants for them. The citizens have demanded a grant for Cubbon Park, and we will organise grants from the BDA and the Horticulture department. We will not allow construction of any kind in Cubbon Park. We will do everything to protect this park," he said, while interacting with citizens at Cubbon Park.

Shivakumar added, “We are also thinking of organising some cultural programmes at Cubbon Park. I had brought my wife to Cubbon Park during the early days of our marriage. I used to spend time here during my days as a student leader. We are working on setting up tree parks on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh around Bengaluru. We will not fell any trees for this initiative.”

Further, the Dy CM said that the government will review the demand to shift the Karnataka High Court building.

While several lawyers highlighted Race Course as the new location for the HC building, Shivakumar pointed out "legal hurdles" in shifting there.

"During a public function, the advocates and the Chief Justice had appealed for 15-20 acres of land for the shifting of the High Court. Will discuss this with the government. We will identify a suitable place, taking the Court also into confidence. Not much can be done as it is a historic monument and the space is a constraint now," he said.

"We can't set up the High Court outside the city, and hence we are trying to find the space within the city itself. Some of the lawyers mentioned the Race Course. But there are legal hurdles for that," he said.

The Deputy CM added that he has instructed the installation of hi-tech CCTV cameras to monitor movement in Cubbon Park.

"I have instructed the installation of hi-tech CCTV cameras to monitor movement in Cubbon Park. I have also instructed them to monitor the feed at the Commissioners' office. There have been requests for white topping of roads in Chikpete area, we will discuss this with the officials. Some have raised the issue of parking around the High Court; we will look into it. The 330-acre Cubbon Park has been reduced to 196 acres now. We all need to protect it. Contract buildings need to be removed," the Deputy CM said.

